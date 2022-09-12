Boyden Names Nick Bellwood Global Practice Leader, Healthcare & Life Sciences

London, UK, Sept. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boyden, a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries, is delighted to announce that Nick Bellwood has been named Global Practice Leader, Healthcare & Life Sciences. He is based in London, UK.

“Nick has always demonstrated strong leadership, both in client engagements and with colleagues worldwide,” commented Trina D. Gordon, President & CEO, Boyden. “His specialist knowledge, consulting capabilities and collegiality enables exceptional outcomes for our clients. He will further develop the strong reputation of our expert teams as we strive to support these communities in their remarkable work.”

Nick leads a global team with an extensive track record in biotech, healthcare providers, healthcare technology, pharma and medtech, providing executive search, leadership consulting and interim management to global clients. Boyden’s collaborative culture enables cross-sector teaming, particularly between medtech and biotech consultants and private equity & venture capital experts.

“There is a wealth of expertise at Boyden and a commitment to achieving the best results for every client through collaborative teams,” comments Nick Bellwood, Partner and Global Practice Leader, Healthcare & Life Sciences. “Our client relationships are strengthened by blending cultural sensitivity and client knowledge with the very best subject matter experts we have across our global footprint. Our industry is increasingly specialized, and we work closely with innovation hubs where medical breakthroughs are transforming patient outcomes.”

Nick Bellwood joined Boyden as a Partner, bringing 20 years’ experience and a distinguished executive search career in life science innovation, helping clients to acquire Chief Scientific Officers and Chief Medical Officers as well as global functional leaders. He has additional expertise in advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) and devices and diagnostics. He delivers leadership consulting, evaluation and development programmes to clients, as well as executive search and interim management solutions.

Boyden’s healthcare and life sciences practice adheres strongly to the firm’s commitment to diversity and extending opportunity to under-represented talent, through high-level workshops, the Aleto Foundation in the UK, and other community programmes.

