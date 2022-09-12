Enefit Green production data - August 2022

English Estonian

Enefit Green produced 64.1 GWh of electricity in August, which is a third less than in the same period last year. The production result was mainly affected by the lower production volumes of Estonian and Lithuanian wind farms and, to a lesser extent, by the unplanned stoppage at the Iru power plant. Solar energy production increased by 61.5% in August 2022 compared to a year ago.

The average monthly wind speeds in Estonian and Lithuanian wind farms were 5.3 m/s and 5.1 m/s, respectively (in August 2021, the average wind speeds measured were 6.4 m/s and 5.8 m/s, respectively). "We utilized the modest wind conditions to carry out several scheduled maintenance works with the aim of ensuring better availability in subsequent more windy quarters," commented Innar Kaasik, Member of the Management Board and COO of Enefit Green.

The reason for the 24% decrease in electricity production in the cogeneration segment was a 10-day unplanned stoppage and maintenance at the Iru Power Plant. As a result, the electricity production of the Iru Power Plant decreased by 33% year-on-year or 4.2 GWh in August. For the same reason, the total production of thermal energy decreased by 25.8% year-on-year to 37.8 GWh in August.

According to Kaasik, the stoppage was caused by leaks in one of the steam superheaters of the waste-to-energy unit. “In the course of repair works we determined the need to completely replace the malfunctioning superheater in order to avoid unplanned maintenance during the upcoming heating period. Due to this, last week we stopped Iru Power Plant to replace the damaged superheater. During the repair period, neither electricity nor heat will be produced by the waste-to-energy unit. Planned duration of the repair works is five weeks," Kaasik explained.

Pellet production decreased by 5.3% to 14.0 thousand tons in August 2022 compared to a year ago.





August 2022 August 2021 Change, % Electricity production by countries, GWh Estonia 39.0 61.2 -36.3% Lithuania 18.6 29.0 -36.0% Latvia 4.1 3.8 6.8% Poland 2.5 1.9 30.7% Total 64.1 95.9 -33.2% Electricity production by segment, GWh Wind 47.2 76.5 -38.4% Cogeneration 12.7 16.8 -24.2% Solar 4.2 2.6 61.5% Other 0.1 0.1 0.7% Total 64.1 95.9 -33.2% Heat energy, GWh 37.8 51.0 -25.8% Pellets, th t 14.0 14.8 -5.3%





Further information:

Sven Kunsing

Head of Finance Communications

investor@enefitgreen.ee

https://enefitgreen.ee/en/investorile/

