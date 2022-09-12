English Danish

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn) and consequently an increase in the value of the second phase from DKK 8bn (around USD 1.15bn) to DKK 11bn (around USD 1.5bn). The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 5 September to Friday 9 September:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 134,943 2,584,478,077 5 September 2022 650 16,235.6300 10,553,160 6 September 2022 700 15,930.8700 11,151,609 7 September 2022 700 15,777.7400 11,044,418 8 September 2022 670 15,708.4800 10,524,682 9 September 2022 700 15,764.7900 11,035,353 Total 5-9 September 2022 3,420 54,309,221 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 3,624 15,879.8892 57,548,718 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 83,284 1,521,799,118 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 141,987 2,696,336,016 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 626,281 12,550,746,125 5 September 2022 2,189 16,688.1700 36,530,404 6 September 2022 2,464 16,427.9200 40,478,395 7 September 2022 2,464 16,216.4200 39,957,259 8 September 2022 2,359 16,184.0100 38,178,080 9 September 2022 2,464 16,279.4400 40,112,540 Total 5-9 September 2022 11,940 195,256,678 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 10,997 16,353.1556 179,835,652 Bought from the Foundation* 5,142 16,353.1556 84,087,926 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 333,668 6,184,558,695 Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 654,360 13,009,926,381

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 110,155 A shares and 526,475 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.40% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 12 September 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

Page 2 of 2

Attachments