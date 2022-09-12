Board of Directors Strategy & Risk Management Course (November 15-16, 2022 December 6-7, 2022)

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategy & Risk Management for Board of Directors" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This programme is offered in 2 different formats: in person, in central London on 15-16 Nov as a 2 full days programme, and as a virtual live training split into 3 x 4.5 hrs on 6-8 Dec 2022, with sessions starting at 10 a.m. GMT.

The training is conducted by an expert with over 25 years of practical experience and shortlisted for the Governance Champion of the Year 2020 Award in the Chartered Governance Institute Awards 2020.

Companies don't fail, boards do. It is the board's responsibility, working with the executive team, to ensure that the company has the correct strategy in place, that the plan is executed well, and that risks to the delivery of the strategy are properly managed. Companies' inability to manage these processes leads to well-documented cases of corporate decline and failure.

The Strategy and Risk Programme explores the processes and systems associated with delivering high-quality strategy formulation, execution, and risk management to achieve the company's objectives. Using case studies and drawing on delegates' own experience, the workshop will examine how academic and management thinking has evolved in these critical areas of a company's operations.

By attending the Programme, delegates will be able to develop their thinking around the strategy and risk models in current business use, consider the practical implications for their company, and identify improvements which they can implement to increase the prospect of business success.

What will you learn

By the end of this very practical workshop you will:

Be able to define and set up a strategy best suited for your organisation

Clarify your company's vision, mission and values and build a strategy based around them

Explore the role of the board and management in setting up the direction and putting risk management framework in place

Learn how to successfully manage the strategy to ensure smooth business continuity

Define risk culture and appetite within your organisation and set up the best suited risk management framework

Main topics covered during this training

Defining strategy and different strategic models

Defining vision, mission and values

Execution and key performance indicators

Achieving strategic success

Different approaches to risk and risk management

Principal risk management models

Defining risk appetite, tools and matrix

Internal audit and business continuity

Many international case studies

Who Should Attend:

Board members including:

Chairmen

Directors - Executive and Non-Executive

CEOs &CFOs

Company Secretaries &General Counsels

All senior directors and executives working closely alongside the board, including VPs, Directors and Heads of:

Risk Management

Investor Relations

HR

Legal

Strategy

CSR

Communications &Corporate Affairs

Public Policy

Regulation &Compliance

Audit &Internal Control

Operations

Key Topics Covered:

PART ONE: STRATEGY

MODULE ONE: Who is in charge of formulating strategy?

Defining strategy

The role of the board and management

Strategy as a process

Case study: The demise of Kodak (US Technology)

MODULE TWO:'If all you ever do is all you've ever done, then all you'll ever get is all you've ever got'

The formulation of strategy

The management of strategy

Strategic models

From purpose to strategy

MODULE THREE: 'Culture eats strategy for breakfast'

Vision, mission and values

Culture

Reasons for strategic failure

Case study: How RBS became the world's biggest failed bank (UK Financial Services)

MODULE FOUR:Hope for the best, plan for the worst

Optimising strategic delivery

Execution and key performance indicators

Achieving strategic success

Case study: Bayer's transformation (German Life Sciences)

PART TWO: MANAGING THE RISK

MODULE ONE:'Risquare' to dare, to do (Latin)

Definition of risk

Definition of risk management

Different approaches to risk and risk management

Principal risk management models

Case study: Enron and Arthur Andersen (US Energy Distribution and Global Professional Services)

MODULE TWO: 'Risk is greatest when there is no perception of risk'

Risk culture

Risk universe

Risk tolerance

Risk appetite

MODULE THREE: 'Do what you can, where you are, with what you have'

Risk management tools

Risk matrix

Risk register

Risk responses

Case study: Societe Generale (French Financial Services)

MODULE FOUR: 'Problems cannot be solved at the same level of awareness that created them'

Internal control

Audit and assurance

Business continuity

New risks and the role of the board

