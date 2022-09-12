Board of Directors Strategy & Risk Management Course (November 15-16, 2022 December 6-7, 2022)

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategy & Risk Management for Board of Directors" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This programme is offered in 2 different formats: in person, in central London on 15-16 Nov as a 2 full days programme, and as a virtual live training split into 3 x 4.5 hrs on 6-8 Dec 2022, with sessions starting at 10 a.m. GMT.
The training is conducted by an expert with over 25 years of practical experience and shortlisted for the Governance Champion of the Year 2020 Award in the Chartered Governance Institute Awards 2020.
Companies don't fail, boards do. It is the board's responsibility, working with the executive team, to ensure that the company has the correct strategy in place, that the plan is executed well, and that risks to the delivery of the strategy are properly managed. Companies' inability to manage these processes leads to well-documented cases of corporate decline and failure.
The Strategy and Risk Programme explores the processes and systems associated with delivering high-quality strategy formulation, execution, and risk management to achieve the company's objectives. Using case studies and drawing on delegates' own experience, the workshop will examine how academic and management thinking has evolved in these critical areas of a company's operations.
By attending the Programme, delegates will be able to develop their thinking around the strategy and risk models in current business use, consider the practical implications for their company, and identify improvements which they can implement to increase the prospect of business success.
What will you learn
- By the end of this very practical workshop you will:
- Be able to define and set up a strategy best suited for your organisation
- Clarify your company's vision, mission and values and build a strategy based around them
- Explore the role of the board and management in setting up the direction and putting risk management framework in place
- Learn how to successfully manage the strategy to ensure smooth business continuity
- Define risk culture and appetite within your organisation and set up the best suited risk management framework
Main topics covered during this training
- Defining strategy and different strategic models
- Defining vision, mission and values
- Execution and key performance indicators
- Achieving strategic success
- Different approaches to risk and risk management
- Principal risk management models
- Defining risk appetite, tools and matrix
- Internal audit and business continuity
- Many international case studies
Who Should Attend:
Board members including:
- Chairmen
- Directors - Executive and Non-Executive
- CEOs &CFOs
- Company Secretaries &General Counsels
All senior directors and executives working closely alongside the board, including VPs, Directors and Heads of:
- Risk Management
- Investor Relations
- HR
- Legal
- Strategy
- CSR
- Communications &Corporate Affairs
- Public Policy
- Regulation &Compliance
- Audit &Internal Control
- Operations
Key Topics Covered:
PART ONE: STRATEGY
MODULE ONE: Who is in charge of formulating strategy?
- Defining strategy
- The role of the board and management
- Strategy as a process
- Case study: The demise of Kodak (US Technology)
MODULE TWO:'If all you ever do is all you've ever done, then all you'll ever get is all you've ever got'
- The formulation of strategy
- The management of strategy
- Strategic models
- From purpose to strategy
MODULE THREE: 'Culture eats strategy for breakfast'
- Vision, mission and values
- Culture
- Reasons for strategic failure
- Case study: How RBS became the world's biggest failed bank (UK Financial Services)
MODULE FOUR:Hope for the best, plan for the worst
- Optimising strategic delivery
- Execution and key performance indicators
- Achieving strategic success
- Case study: Bayer's transformation (German Life Sciences)
PART TWO: MANAGING THE RISK
MODULE ONE:'Risquare' to dare, to do (Latin)
- Definition of risk
- Definition of risk management
- Different approaches to risk and risk management
- Principal risk management models
- Case study: Enron and Arthur Andersen (US Energy Distribution and Global Professional Services)
MODULE TWO: 'Risk is greatest when there is no perception of risk'
- Risk culture
- Risk universe
- Risk tolerance
- Risk appetite
MODULE THREE: 'Do what you can, where you are, with what you have'
- Risk management tools
- Risk matrix
- Risk register
- Risk responses
- Case study: Societe Generale (French Financial Services)
MODULE FOUR: 'Problems cannot be solved at the same level of awareness that created them'
- Internal control
- Audit and assurance
- Business continuity
- New risks and the role of the board
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6qnm65