Middle Eastern Military Helicopter Market Analysis/Opportunities Report 2022: Mergers & Acquisitions of Military Helicopters are Consolidating due to Political Tension and Proxy Wars in the Region

This research service provides the state of the Middle Eastern military helicopter market and modernization program opportunities.



The market will grow 30% in the coming years due to new acquisition programs that will not replace legacy helicopters but reinforce these countries' modern fleets. The political instability of several countries and fighting militias drive these acquisition programs. In response to this threat, the development of some segments is in demand.



Some military development projects involve sensitive information, classified and not releasable to the public. Therefore, the number of current contracts may be higher than depicted in the forecasts. The competitive landscape shows a high market concentration among the three major companies.

Drivers and restraints are cited within this analysis, focusing on industrial, political, and foreign challenges affecting future Middle Eastern scenarios that will impact current modernization efforts.

Finally, the study highlights product growth opportunities and specific prospects that should be acquiring more helicopters due to the current threats and the economic freedom.

Growth opportunities focus on companies currently involved in the market and new companies contemplating entering a future military helicopter market or electric vertical take-off landing (eVTOL) aircraft market.



