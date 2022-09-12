UAE Port Automation Industry Insights to 2027 - by Platforms, Throughput Capacity, Solutions and Connectivity

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Port Automation Market Research Report: Forecast (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A recent research study cites that the UAE Port Automation Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18% during 2022-27.
The research report provides comprehensive analysis on the growth, opportunities, challenges, trends, & outlook on the UAE Port Automation Market to 2027. In the report, the 2017-20 is considered the historical period, 2021 as the base year, and from 2022-27 is the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
The research report categorizes the UAE Port Automation Market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in all the following segments:
- Based on Platforms, the market segments into: Software, Services
- Based on Throughput Capacity, the market segments into: Extensively Busy Port (More than 18 million TEU), Moderately Busy Port (5-10 million TEU), Scarcely Busy Ports (Less than 5 million TEU)
- Based on Solutions, the market segments into: Large, Terminal Automation & Cargo Handling, Port Community System (PCS), Traffic Management System (Real Time Location System, Automated Information System, etc.), Smart Port Infrastructure (Automated Mooring system, Gate Automation, etc.), Smart Safety & Security)
- Based on Connectivity, the market segments into: Bluetooth, Wireless LAN, Wi-Fi, IR, ZigBee), By Data Storage (Cloud, On Premise, Hybrid)
The Impact of Covid-19 on the UAE Port Automation Market
The Covid-19 pandemic continues into 2022 and is still impacting different industries across the globe. This updated research study cites analysis, insights, & predictions considering the impact of the pandemic on the UAE Port Automation Market. Its long-term effects like supply chain disruptions, shifts in risk factors, volatile stock markets, etc., are projected to impact the market growth during 2022-27. The report also provides industry insights based on the changes in consumer behavior & demand, purchase patterns, etc., due to the pandemic.
The Research Report answers the following Key Questions:
1. What are the key growth factors & challenges shaping the UAE Port Automation Market during the forecast period?
2. What strategies are considered crucial to enter the UAE Port Automation Market?
3. What are the key trends & regulatory frameworks in the UAE Port Automation Market?
4. What is the share of the leading players in the UAE Port Automation Market?
Competitive Analysis:
The research report explores the recent developments by the key companies positioned in the Market include DHI, Microsoft, Accenture, TBA Group, Navis, Royal Haskoning, Wipro, IBM, Kalmar, TCS. It also provides an outlook on numerous business growth strategies like mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations adopted at different stages by the leading market players to gain a competitive edge over their rivals during 2022-27.
Scope of the UAE Port Automation Market:
This section of the research report cites how the leading companies in the Market are focusing on their share, gross margins, net profits, sales, & product portfolio, among other factors. It further cites how they are performing in terms of revenue generation & end-user base while contributing to the overall market growth. Moreover, the report provides superior recommendations for new market entrants while carefully steering the well-established ones for further growth in the industry.
Key Insights Covered in the UAE Port Automation Market:
1. An extensive examination of the UAE Port Automation Market offered by the industry leaders
2. In-depth information about emerging trends and prominent segments of the UAE Port Automation Market.
3. Meticulous statistics about product launches, untouched countries, recent developments, and investment portfolio.
4. A thorough assessment of key strategies, products, services, regulatory approvals, and innovative capabilities of the leading players in the UAE Port Automation Market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Impact of COVID-19 on UAE Port Automation Market
4. UAE Port Automation Market Trends & Insights
5. UAE Port Automation Market Dynamics
5.1. Drivers
5.2. Challenges
6. UAE Port Automation Market Regulations, Policies, Product Benchmarks
7. UAE Port Automation Market Hotspot & Opportunities
8. List of Ports with Planned Infrastructure Automation (Khalifa Port, Jebel Ali Port, Mina Rashid, etc.)
9. UAE Port Automation Market Case Studies (AI, Process Automation, Blockchain, etc.)
10. UAE Port Automation Market Outlook, 2017-2027
10.1. Market Size & Analysis
10.1.1. Revenues (USD Million)
10.2. Market Share & Analysis
10.2.1. By Platforms
10.2.1.1. Software
10.2.1.1.1. Asset Management
10.2.1.1.1.1. Utility & Maintenance Management
10.2.1.1.1.2. Infrastructure Management
10.2.1.1.1.3. Property (Capital) Management
10.2.1.1.2. Fleet Management System
10.2.1.1.3. Terminal Operating System (Yard Management, Container Handling Equipment Management, Gate Management, Bookings, etc.)
10.2.1.2. Services
10.2.1.2.1. Managed
10.2.1.2.2. Professional
10.2.2. By Throughput Capacity
10.2.2.1. Extensively Busy Port (More than 18 million TEU)
10.2.2.2. Moderately Busy Port (5-10 million TEU)
10.2.2.3. Scarcely Busy Ports (Less than 5 million TEU)
10.2.3. By Solutions
10.2.3.1. Terminal Automation & Cargo Handling
10.2.3.2. Port Community System (PCS)
10.2.3.3. Traffic Management System (Real Time Location System, Automated Information System, etc.)
10.2.3.4. Smart Port Infrastructure (Automated Mooring system, Gate Automation, etc.)
10.2.3.5. Smart Safety & Security
10.2.4. By Connectivity
10.2.4.1. Bluetooth
10.2.4.2. Wireless LAN
10.2.4.3. Wi-Fi
10.2.4.4. IR
10.2.4.5. ZigBee
10.2.5. By Data Storage
10.2.5.1. Cloud
10.2.5.2. On Premise
10.2.5.3. Hybrid
10.2.6. By Region
10.2.6.1. Dubai
10.2.6.2. Abu Dhabi & AI Ain
10.2.6.3. Sharjah & Northern Emirates
10.2.7. By Company
10.2.7.1. Competition Characteristics
10.2.7.2. Revenue Shares
10.2.7.3. Competitor Placement in Quadrant
11. UAE Port Automation Market Key Strategic Imperatives for Success & Growth
12. Competition Outlook
12.1. Competition Matrix
12.1.1. Brand Specialization
12.1.2. Target Markets
12.1.3. Target Applications
12.1.4. Research & Development
12.1.5. Collaborations & Strategic Alliances
12.1.6. Key Business Expansion Initiatives
12.1.7. Business Restructuring- Mergers, Acquisitions, JVs
12.1.8. Strategic Initiatives
12.2. Company Profiles (Business Description, Product Offering, Strategic Alliances or Partnerships, etc.)
12.2.1. DHI
12.2.2. Microsoft
12.2.3. Accenture
12.2.4. TBA Group
12.2.5. Navis
12.2.6. Royal Haskoning
12.2.7. Wipro
12.2.8. IBM
12.2.9. Kalmar
12.2.10. TCS
13. Disclaimer
