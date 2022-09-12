New York, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Breast Pumps: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319220/?utm_source=GNW





In this report, the breast pump market is segmented by product type, technology type, application, and region.Based on product type, the market is segmented into a closed system and an open system.



Based on technology type, the market is segmented into manual breast pumps, battery-powered breast pumps, and electric breast pumps. The market by region is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).



However, this report does not cover breast shells, breast pads, breastmilk preparation, and cleaning products and accessories used in breastfeeding.



For a more in-depth understanding of the market, the report includes profiles of major players and their market shares in the breast pumps market.



Report Includes:

- 22 data tables and 28 additional tables

- A comprehensive overview of the global markets for breast pump devices

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue (sales data) for 2019 to 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Estimation of the actual market size for breast pumps in USD million values, market forecast and corresponding market share analysis by product (device) type, technology, application, and region

- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, restraints and other forces affecting the progress of this market

- Identification of market trends, future perspectives, and factors influencing the demand for breast pumps market in the coming years (2022-2027)

- Highlights of the COVID-19 impact on the medical devices industry, with pandemic implications on supply chain of medical devices, pricing factor, and regulatory scenario

- Insight into the market regulations for medical devices (breast pumps) in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa

- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

- Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Medela AG, Pigeon Corp., Spectra Baby USA, Koninklijke Philips N.V. and Ameda Inc.



Summary:

The global breast pump market was valued at nearly $REDACTED in 2021.The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of REDACTED% to reach $REDACTED by 2027.



Growth in this market is by the rising number of newborns, increasing number of working women contributes to the growth of breast pumps because breast pumps offer a convenient option for working women to continue breastfeeding their babies while still at work, increasing healthcare expenditure, growing technological advancements in medical devices, government initiatives to support working mothers and breastfeeding difficulties such as engorgement, breast refusal, nipple soreness, and poor attachment, etc.



In 2020, the breast pumps market was significantly impacted and recovered by the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the halt of breast pumps in hospitals, medical stores, and clinics.With the lockdown, the manufacturing units coming to a halt, the supply for a wide range of devices such as nipple care products, breast pumps, breast milk storage bags, breast milk containers, nipple shields, and breast shells has dropped significantly.



Also, the COVID-19 pandemic has undeniably introduced even more panic and fear into the previously anxiety-provoking situation of breastfeeding accessories.



In 2021, the closed system segment held the REDACTED market share at about REDACTED%, followed by the open system (REDACTED%).

