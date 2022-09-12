United States Countertops Market to 2026 - Increasing Interest in Outdoor Kitchens, Islands and Wet Bars is Driving Growth

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Countertops Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Through 2026, demand for countertops in the US is forecast to rise 4.4% per year to 1.1 billion square feet valued at $56.8 billion, boosted by:

increasing residential kitchen and bathroom remodeling, as well as consumer willingness to trade up to more expensive materials such as granite and engineered stone to improve home values

trends favoring larger kitchens and multiple bathrooms

increasing interest in outdoor kitchens, islands, and wet bars

elevated housing construction and rising commercial building construction

Engineered Stone Surpasses Laminate as the Most Popular Countertop Material

In 2021, engineered stone surpassed laminate to become the most used countertop material in the US, marking the first time in decades that laminate was not the most popular countertop material.



Going forward, engineered stone will continue to expand its market share to account for 36% of countertop demand in area terms, which growth stemming from trends of the last decade. The rapid increase in low-cost slabs from foreign markets - particularly China, India, Turkey, and Vietnam - made engineered stone countertops more affordable for middle-class homeowners. As prices for engineered stone decreased as color availability expanded, consumers became much more willing to purchase higher-cost countertops and grew to strongly prefer the aesthetics and quality of engineered stone overlaminates.



Demand for Porcelain Slab Countertops to Grow Robustly

Similar to the rapid advances seen for engineered stone during the past decade, porcelain slab has grown robustly since 2016 and is expected to be the fastest-growing countertop material in the US through 2026. Porcelain slab is rapidly rising in popularity as consumers seek alternatives to engineered stone and granite. These consumers want to differentiate their homes but still install countertops with a natural appearance and favourable performance properties, such as:

stain resistance in both indoor and outdoor settings, as well as heat and frost resistance, which makes porcelain a top choice for outdoor kitchens

greater strength and durability when compared to granite

absence of discolouration or colour change issues

wide variety of finishes, patterns, and colours available from manufacturers

easy-to-clean, hygienic surface

Single-Family Kitchen & Bathroom Remodeling Continues To Drive Countertops Market

Single-family kitchen and bathroom remodelling continues to drive market trends, with countertop replacement still one of the most popular home remodelling projects. Homeowners trade up from laminates and solid surfaces to more natural-looking (and expensive) materials such as engineered stone, porcelain slab, and butcher block countertops as an effective way to quickly change the appearance of their homes to align with new trends. The relative ease of countertop replacement - combined with wood shortages - provided a boost to the countertop market even during the COVID pandemic.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. COVID-19 Pandemic

Overview

Impact on the Economy

Impact on the Construction Industry

Impact on the Countertops Industry

3. Overview

Study Scope

Industry Flowchart

Historical Trends

Demand Overview (Square Feet & Market Value)

Materials Overview

Square Feet

Value

Markets Overview

Square Feet

Value

Areas of Installation (Rooms) Overview

Square Feet

Value

Pricing Trends

Foreign Trade

Supply & Demand

Tariffs

4. Factors Impacting Countertop Demand

Building Construction Outlook

Installation Costs

Sustainability Trends

Green Building Initiatives

Recycling & Recycled Content

Health Concerns

Product Quality Standards

5. Engineered Stone Countertops

Scope & Product Description

Markets

Areas of Installation

Pricing

Installation Costs

Foreign Trade

Market Share

6. Laminate Countertops

Scope & Product Description

Markets

Areas of Installation

Pricing

Installation Costs

Foreign Trade

Market Share

7. Natural Stone Countertops

Scope & Product Description

Material Types

Demand by Material

Granite

Marble

Other Natural Stone

Markets

Areas of Installation

Pricing

Installation Costs

Foreign Trade

Key Suppliers

8. Cast Polymer/Solid Surface Countertops

Scope & Product Description

Material Types

Demand by Surface Material

Solid Surface

Cultured Materials (Marble, Granite, Alabaster, Onyx)

Markets

Areas of Installation

Pricing

Installation Costs

Foreign Trade

Market Share

9. Tile Countertops

Scope & Product Description

Material Types

Demand by Type

Ceramic Tile

Porcelain Tile

Stone Tile

Metal & Glass Tile

Markets

Areas of Installation

Pricing

Installation Costs

Foreign Trade

Market Share & Key Suppliers

10. Small Volume Countertops

Porcelain Slab Countertops

Scope & Product Description

Markets & Areas of Installation

Key Suppliers

Metal Countertops

Scope & Product Description

Markets & Areas of Installation

Key Suppliers

Wood Countertops

Scope & Product Description

Markets & Areas of Installation

Key Suppliers

Concrete Countertops

Scope & Product Description

Markets & Areas of Installation

Key Suppliers

Recycled Material Countertops

Scope & Product Description

Markets & Areas of Installation

Key Suppliers

Other Countertops (Glass, Bamboo, Cork)

Scope & Product Description

Markets & Areas of Installation

Key Suppliers

11. Residential Countertop Markets

Market Scope

Materials Trends

Project Types

Demand by Project Type

New Construction

Remodeling

Housing Types

Demand by Housing Type

Single-Family Homes

Multifamily Housing

Manufactured Housing

Areas of Installation

Key Suppliers

12. Commercial Countertop Markets

Market Scope

Materials Trends

Project Types

Demand by Project Type

New Construction

Remodeling

Building Types

Demand by Building Type

Education & Healthcare Buildings

Office & Retail Buildings

Hotel & Lodging Buildings

Industrial & Other Commercial Buildings

Areas of Installation

Key Suppliers

13. Vehicle Markets

Market Scope

Materials Trends

Demand by Vehicle Type

Areas of Installation & Project Type

14. Kitchen Countertops

Scope & Product Description

Materials Trends

Markets

Demand by Market

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Vehicles

15. Bathroom Countertops

Scope & Product Description

Materials Trends

Markets

Demand by Market

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Vehicles

16. Other Areas of Installation

Scope & Product Description

Materials Trends

Markets

Demand by Market

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Vehicles

17. Key Suppliers & Competitive Factors

Key Findings & Industry Composition

Market Share

Mergers & Acquisitions

List of Industry Participants

18. Appendix

