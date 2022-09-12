United States Countertops Market to 2026 - Increasing Interest in Outdoor Kitchens, Islands and Wet Bars is Driving Growth

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Countertops Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Through 2026, demand for countertops in the US is forecast to rise 4.4% per year to 1.1 billion square feet valued at $56.8 billion, boosted by:
- increasing residential kitchen and bathroom remodeling, as well as consumer willingness to trade up to more expensive materials such as granite and engineered stone to improve home values
- trends favoring larger kitchens and multiple bathrooms
- increasing interest in outdoor kitchens, islands, and wet bars
- elevated housing construction and rising commercial building construction
Engineered Stone Surpasses Laminate as the Most Popular Countertop Material
In 2021, engineered stone surpassed laminate to become the most used countertop material in the US, marking the first time in decades that laminate was not the most popular countertop material.
Going forward, engineered stone will continue to expand its market share to account for 36% of countertop demand in area terms, which growth stemming from trends of the last decade. The rapid increase in low-cost slabs from foreign markets - particularly China, India, Turkey, and Vietnam - made engineered stone countertops more affordable for middle-class homeowners. As prices for engineered stone decreased as color availability expanded, consumers became much more willing to purchase higher-cost countertops and grew to strongly prefer the aesthetics and quality of engineered stone overlaminates.
Demand for Porcelain Slab Countertops to Grow Robustly
Similar to the rapid advances seen for engineered stone during the past decade, porcelain slab has grown robustly since 2016 and is expected to be the fastest-growing countertop material in the US through 2026. Porcelain slab is rapidly rising in popularity as consumers seek alternatives to engineered stone and granite. These consumers want to differentiate their homes but still install countertops with a natural appearance and favourable performance properties, such as:
- stain resistance in both indoor and outdoor settings, as well as heat and frost resistance, which makes porcelain a top choice for outdoor kitchens
- greater strength and durability when compared to granite
- absence of discolouration or colour change issues
- wide variety of finishes, patterns, and colours available from manufacturers
- easy-to-clean, hygienic surface
Single-Family Kitchen & Bathroom Remodeling Continues To Drive Countertops Market
Single-family kitchen and bathroom remodelling continues to drive market trends, with countertop replacement still one of the most popular home remodelling projects. Homeowners trade up from laminates and solid surfaces to more natural-looking (and expensive) materials such as engineered stone, porcelain slab, and butcher block countertops as an effective way to quickly change the appearance of their homes to align with new trends. The relative ease of countertop replacement - combined with wood shortages - provided a boost to the countertop market even during the COVID pandemic.
