Hepatitis Drugs Global Market Report 2022

The global hepatitis drugs market is expected to grow from $17.12 billion in 2021 to $17.47 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.07%. The market is expected to grow to $21.68 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.55%.



The hepatitis drugs market consists of the sale of hepatitis drugs products by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that are used to treat various types of hepatitis referring to liver inflammation.The hepatitis damages the liver causing swelling and damage affecting liver functions.



The medications used to treat hepatitis, are a viral infection of the liver. These medications aid in the reduction of liver inflammation as well as the prevention of liver cell damage.



The main type of hepatitis drugs interferon alphas, HIV NRTIS, nucleotide polymerase / NS5A inhibitor combinations, hepatitis C protease / NS5A inhibitor combinations, NS5A inhibitors, nucleotide polymerase inhibitors, nucleoside analog antivirals and thrombopoiesis stimulating agents.The interferon alphas are the innate immune system in response to environmental exposures such as viral infections.



Interferon alpha has been developed in different formulations for the treatment but mainly for chronic hepatitis C.The drugs are consumed through oral or injection route of administration and are distributed through channels such as hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and online pharmacies.



These drugs are used to treat hepatitis A, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, hepatitis D and hepatitis E.



North America was the largest region in the hepatitis drugs market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the hepatitis drugs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing number of cases of different types of hepatitis is significantly driving the growth of the hepatitis drugs market.Various types of hepatitis need different drugs for treatment and this increases the demand for hepatitis drugs.



According to World Health Organization (WHO), in 2019, 296 million people had chronic hepatitis B infection, with an average of 1.5 million new infections every year. This increasing number of hepatitis infections will invariably increase the need and consumption of hepatitis drugs. Thus, the increasing number of different types of hepatitis is expected to propel the growth of hepatitis drugs in the forecast period.



New product launches are a significant trend in the hepatitis drugs market.The key players in the hepatitis drugs sector are focusing on launching new products for hepatitis treatments to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in September 2020, MYR Pharmaceuticals, a Germany-based biotechnology company launched HEPCLUDEX (bulevirtide) in Germany, France, and Austria for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B and D.HEPCLUDEX® is the first European drug to be approved for the treatment of chronic hepatitis D.



HEPCLUDEX® inhibits the entry of HBV/HDV into hepatocytes and viral spread within the liver by blocking the NTCP receptor on the surface of hepatocytes.



In March 2021, Gilead Sciences, a US-based biopharmaceutical company acquired MYR GmbH for cash consideration of $1.55 billion (€1.45 billion). As a result of the acquisition, Gilead leverages the MYR GmbH’s new drugs and expansion of the market globally in providing better treatment for hepatitis. MYR GmbH is a Germany-based company that develops inhibitors for chronic hepatitis B and D infections.



The countries covered in the hepatitis drugs market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

