New York, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bone Growth Stimulator Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319264/?utm_source=GNW





The global bone growth stimulator market is expected to grow from $1.30 billion in 2021 to $1.36 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.71%. The bone growth stimulator market is expected to grow to $1.86 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.14%.



The bone growth stimulator market consists of the sales of bone growth stimulator devices by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that is used to boost bone healing for difficult to heal fractures or fusions through applying ultrasonic or electrical current to the fracture/fusion site.It is an electrical osteogenesis stimulator used to boost the natural fusion of bone after a fracture.



The purpose of BGS is to send more energy to the healing bone surface through either pulsed electromagnetic or ultrasound. The electromagnetic field allows attracting the two oppositely charged ends of the bones to each other by stimulating new bone growth and fusion, which leads to healing.



The main type of bone growth stimulators (BGS) are bone growth stimulation devices, bone morphogenetic proteins (BMP) and platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy.The bone growth stimulation devices are implanted internally or can be worn on the outside of the body using straps to secure them in place to improve fracture healing rate and shorten fracture healing time.



These BGS can be implantable device and external device and have application in the treatment of fractures, spinal fusion, osteogenesis, arthrodesis treatment and spondylolithesis. The major end use sectors of BGS are hospitals & ASCs, speciality clinics, and home care.



North America was the largest region in the bone growth stimulator market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the bone growth stimulator market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The bone growth stimulators market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides bone growth stimulators market statistics, including bone growth stimulators industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a bone growth stimulators market share, detailed bone growth stimulators market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the bone growth stimulators industry. This bone growth stimulators market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



The rising number of bone fractures is expected to significantly drive the growth of the bone growth stimulators market.A person’s bones typically weaken with age, dietary habitat, and other chronic disorders.



The overuse or repetitive motions can tire muscles and put more pressure on the bone leading to bone fracture.For instance, an article published by the lancet healthy longevity in August 2021 stated, in 2019 there were 178 million new fracture cases, 455 million prevalent cases of acute or long-term fracture symptoms, and 258 million years lived with disability (YLD) fractures worldwide.



Therefore, the rise in the number of bone fractures is expected to drive the bone growth stimulator market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the bone growth stimulators market.Electrical Bone Growth Stimulation (EBGS) is a unique approach to accelerate healing and promote fusion success rates.



Increased experience and widespread EBGS devices have led to significant advancements in stimulation paradigms and clinical outcomes. For instance, in February 2020, Orthofix, a US-based medical device company, has announced approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the use of technologically advanced bone growth stimulators named STIM onTrack™ mobile app version 2.1 that works with the Orthofix Bone Growth Therapy devices allowing patients to remotely communicate with their doctor about their quality of life and functional well-being.



In March 2021, Binoventus, US-based innovations for an active healing company, acquired Bioness Inc. for $45 million in up-front consideration with up to $65 million after achieving the particular milestone. With this acquisition, Bioventus will receive the entire portfolio of bioness products, including its research and development pipeline that offer bone healing, bone graft efficacy to treat osteoarthritis. Bioness Inc. is a Spain-based medical equipment manufacturing company.



The countries covered in the bone growth stimulator market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319264/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________