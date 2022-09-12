New York, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Orthopedic Power Tools Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319261/?utm_source=GNW





The global orthopedic power tools market is expected to grow from $1.19 billion in 2021 to $1.24 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.12%. The orthopedic power tools market is expected to reach $1.58 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.21%.



The orthopedic power tools market consists of sales of orthopedic power tools by entities (organisations, single traders, and partnerships) that refer to tools used to perform surgery on bone or bone fragments.These tools performs functions like drilling, sawing, reaming, screwing, and others.



Orthopedic power tools are employed in every area of orthopedic surgery, from wound treatment by pulse lavage to drilling and reaming in long bone fractures with screws and intramedullary nails.



The main products of orthopedic power tools are large bone orthopedic power tools, small bone orthopedic power tools, high speed bone orthopedic power tools, and orthopedic reamers.Large bone orthopedic power tools are developed for treatments like hip and complete knee replacements, reaming, intramedullary nailing, drilling, and driving screws in large bones.



These tools allow orthopedician to conveniently handle complex surgeries.These tools are used on various power sources which include pneumatic powered, battery operated, and electric powered.



The orthopetic power tools are mostly used by orthopedic hospitals, orthopedic clinics and ambulatory surgical centers for treating various orthopedic related ailments.



North America was the largest region in the orthopedic power tools market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in orthopedic power tools market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders among the global population is expected to boost the orthopedic power tools market.The focus of orthopedics is the treatment of abnormalities or functional limitations of the skeletal system, notably the spine and its accompanying structure, ligaments, and muscles.



The orthopedic power tools are used for treating these orthopedic ailments. For example, according to the WHO, approximately 1.71 billion people had musculoskeletal conditions worldwide in 2021. Hence the demand for orthopedic power tools is expected to increase in the forecast period as there is an increase in orthopedic disorders.



Adoption of advanced and innovative technology is a key trend in the orthopedic power tools market. Innovation for sterilizing the orthopedic power tools is taking place to improve the efficiency of the treatment procedure. For Instance, in May 2021, Arbutus Medical launched SteriTrak, a new kit to help trauma centers execute bone traction more efficiently and quickly while ensuring cleanliness. The kit allows the emergency departments to quickly acquire sterile bone traction equipment when time is limited. SteriTrak helps apply temporary traction under a minute in case of terrible bone fractures.

In December 2020, Zimmer Biomet, a US-based medical device company, acquired A&E Medical Corp in an all cash deal valued to be about $250 million.As a part of the acquisition, Zimmer Biomet will have access to the complete portfolio of A&E Medical which includes sternal closure devices—including sternal sutures, cable systems, and rigid fixation—along with a range of single-use complementary temporary pacing wire and surgical punch products.



With the addition of this protfolio, Zimmer Biomet will attain the capabilities to offer a comprehensive suite of sternal closure products, including rigid fixation and address a variety of unmet patient and surgical needs.



The countries covered in the orthopedic power tools market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

