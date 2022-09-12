New York, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Contraceptives Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319247/?utm_source=GNW

The global contraceptive market is expected to grow from $22.49 billion in 2021 to $24.07 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.05%. The contraceptive market is expected to grow to $31.09 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.60%.



The contraceptive market consists of sales of contraceptives by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a drug or a device used to prevent pregnancy. Contraceptive drugs and devices are used to prevent pregnancy by keeping the egg and sperm apart, delaying the development of the egg, or preventing the combined sperm and egg (fertilized egg) from attaching to the uterine lining.



The main product types of contraceptives include oral contraceptive pills, topical contraceptives, injectables, diaphragms, vaginal rings, condoms, contraceptive sponges, subdermal implants, and intra-uterine devices.Oral contraceptive pills are contraceptive tablets or birth control pills to prevent pregnancy.



It includes hormones that prevent eggs from being released from the ovaries.The contraceptives are used by a wide range of age groups ranging from 15–24 years, 25–34 years, 35–44 years, and over 44 years.



The contraceptives are distributed by clinics, hospitals, independent pharmacies, and other locations.



North America was the largest region in the contraceptives market in 2021 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the contraceptives market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising frequency of sexually transmitted illnesses or diseases is driving the demand for contraceptives.Sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) are infections spread from one person to another through sexual interaction.



The most typical contact occurs during anal, oral, and vaginal intercourse and they can spread through other close physical contact methods.Skin-to-skin contact is the most common reason for STDs such as herpes and HPV to spread.



Contraceptives are used to control the spread of these diseases.For instance, in 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimated the occurrence of 374 million new sexually transmitted infections across the globe.



Therefore, the increase in sexually transmitted illnesses or diseases is expected to boost the demand for contraceptives during the forecast period.



Technology advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the contraceptive market.Digital Contraceptives are the latest trend in the contraceptives market.



Digital Contraception is a way of tracking periods online to know which days are riskier for pregnancy.In March 2021, Clue, a Berlin-based femtech company, received FDA approval to market Clue Birth Control, all-digital contraception based on period monitoring data.



The birth control function can identify when days are high or low risk for pregnancy by integrating user menstrual cycle data with Clue’s prediction algorithm.Users can then adjust their habits to fit their risk tolerance.



Clue recommends that users refrain from sex entirely or use another form of contraception, such as condoms, on high-risk days.



In December 2020, Gedeon Richter Plc, a Hungary-based pharmaceutical and biotechnology company acquired rights to market Johnson & Johnson ’s Evra contraceptive patches internationally excluding the United States for $263.5 million. Through this acquisition, Gedeon Richter Plc is focused on expanding its product portfolio and market presence in the women’s healthcare sector. Johnson & Johnson is a USA-based company involved in R&D, manufacturing, and distribution of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and consumer packaged goods.



The countries covered in the contraceptives market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

