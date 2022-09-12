Global Bioreactors Market Intelligence Report to 2027 - Featuring 3D Biotek, Cytiva and Pall among Others

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioreactors Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Bioreactors Market is projected to reach USD 2,691.64 million by 2027 from USD 1,571.95 million in 2021, at a CAGR 9.37% during the forecast period.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.
In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.
- The Americas Bioreactors Market size was estimated at USD 380.24 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 416.27 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.45% to reach USD 653.96 million by 2027.
- The Asia-Pacific Bioreactors Market size was estimated at USD 490.98 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 540.13 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.63% to reach USD 852.49 million by 2027.
- The Europe, Middle East & Africa Bioreactors Market size was estimated at USD 700.72 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 760.66 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.15% to reach USD 1,185.18 million by 2027.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
The report on bioreactors identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.
This market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.
This research report categorizes the bioreactors to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
Usage:
- Full-scale Production
- Lab-Scale Production
- Pilot-scale Production
Control Type:
- Automated
- Manual
Material:
- Glass
- Stainless Steel
Scale:
- 1500L-4000L
- 200L-1500L
- 20L-200L
- 5L-20L
- Above 4000L
Usability:
- Reusable
- Single-use
Mechanism:
- Airlift Bioreactors
- Benchtop Bioreactors
- Bubble Column Bioreactors
- Continuous Stirred Tank Bioreactors
- Fluidized Bed Bioreactors
- Microbial Bioreactors
- Multi-Parallel Bioreactors
- Packed Bed Bioreactors
- Photo-Bioreactors
Distribution:
- Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Companies
- OEMs
End User:
- Biopharmaceutical Companies & Manufacturers
- Contract Manufacturing Organizations
- Contract Research Organizations
- Landfills
- R&D Departments & Institutes
Region:
- Americas
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Canada
- Mexico
- United States
- California
- Florida
- Illinois
- New York
- Ohio
- Pennsylvania
- Texas
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Europe, Middle East & Africa
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Qatar
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Spain
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
Company Usability Profiles:
- 3D Biotek LLC
- Applikon Biotechnology BV
- BBI-Biotech GmbH
- Bioengineering AG
- Broadley-James Corporation
- Cell Culture Company
- Cytiva
- Eppendorf AG
- GEA Group AG
- Infors AG
- Merck KGaA
- Pall Corporation
- Pierre Guerin SAS
- Praj Hipurity Systems Limited
- Sartorius AG
- Solaris Biotechnology Srl
- Solida Biotech GmBH
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- ZETA Holding GmbH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5qhoqh
Attachment