The Worldwide Grow Light Industry is Projected to Reach $4.4 Billion by 2027

The "Grow Light Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Grow Light Market is projected to reach USD 4,431.66 million by 2027 from USD 2,047.94 million in 2021, at a CAGR 13.72% during the forecast period.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.
In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.
- The Americas Grow Light Market size was estimated at USD 657.14 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 735.59 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.19% to reach USD 1,382.33 million by 2027.
- The Asia-Pacific Grow Light Market size was estimated at USD 488.45 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 566.96 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.54% to reach USD 1,103.28 million by 2027.
- The Europe, Middle East & Africa Grow Light Market size was estimated at USD 902.34 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 1,022.84 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.66% to reach USD 1,946.04 million by 2027.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
The report on grow light identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.
This market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.
This research report categorizes the grow light to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
Installation:
- New Installation
- Retrofit
Watt:
- Above 300 Watt
- Below 300 Watt
Technology:
- Fluorescent Lighting
- High-intensity Discharge
- LED
Product:
- Hardware
- Software & Services
Lighting Type:
- Interlighting
- Toplighting
Spectrum:
- Full-spectrum
- Partial Spectrum
Application:
- Greenhouse
- Indoor Farming
- Turf and Landscaping
- Vertical Farming
Region:
- Americas
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Canada
- Mexico
- United States
- California
- Florida
- Illinois
- Massachusetts
- New Jersey
- New York
- Ohio
- Pennsylvania
- Texas
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Europe, Middle East & Africa
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Qatar
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Spain
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
Company Usability Profiles:
- Aerofarms
- Bowery Farming, Inc.
- California Lightworks
- Emium Lighting, LLC
- Epistar Corporation
- Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Gavita International B.V.
- Heliospectra AB
- Hortilux Schreder B.V.
- Iwasaki Electric Co. Ltd.
- Kessil
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- LumiGrow, Inc.
- Osram Licht AG
- Platinum LED Lights LLC
- Savant Systems Inc.
- Scotts Miracle-Gro Company
- Thrive Agritech Inc.
- Valoya Ltd.
- VividGro LED Grow Lights
