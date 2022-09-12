Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market Report to 2027 - Featuring AbbVie, Almac, Catalent and Danaher Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market is projected to reach USD 176.91 billion by 2027 from USD 107.61 billion in 2021, at a CAGR 8.63% during the forecast period.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.



In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.

The Americas Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market size was estimated at USD 37,848.04 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 40,998.19 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.59% to reach USD 62,062.90 million by 2027.

The Asia-Pacific Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market size was estimated at USD 32,241.32 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 35,132.97 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.80% to reach USD 53,490.17 million by 2027.

The Europe, Middle East & Africa Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market size was estimated at USD 37,525.20 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 40,589.67 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.54% to reach USD 61,358.02 million by 2027.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

The report on pharmaceutical contract development & manufacturing identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.

This market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.



This research report categorizes the pharmaceutical contract development & manufacturing to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:



Service:

Biologics Manufacturing Services Biologics API Manufacturing Services Biologics FDF Manufacturing Services

Drug Development Services

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Services Pharmaceutical API Manufacturing Capsule Manufacturing Services Oral Liquid Manufacturing Services Parenteral/Injectable Manufacturing Services Tablet Manufacturing Services Pharmaceutical FDF Manufacturing

Secondary Packaging Services

End User:

Big Pharma

Generic Pharmaceutical Companies

Small & Mid-Size Pharma

Region:

Americas Argentina Brazil Canada Mexico United States California Florida Illinois New York Ohio Pennsylvania Texas

Asia-Pacific Australia China India Indonesia Japan Malaysia Philippines Singapore South Korea Taiwan Thailand

Europe, Middle East & Africa France Germany Italy Netherlands Qatar Russia Saudi Arabia South Africa Spain United Arab Emirates United Kingdom



Company Usability Profiles:

AbbVie, Inc.

Aenova Group GmbH

Almac Group

AMRI Global

C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Ko. KG

Cambrex Corporation

Catalent, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Delwis Healthcare Pvt Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

Famar Health Care Services

Fareva

Jubilant Life Sciences Limited

Lonza Group AG

Pfizer Inc.

Recipharm AB

Serum Institute of India Ltd.

Siegfried Holding AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Vetter Pharma-Fertigung GmbH & Co. KG

