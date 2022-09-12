The global synthetic dyes market size is projected to grow from USD 6.3 billion in 2022 to USD 8.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2022 and 2027

New York, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Synthetic Dyes Market by Type, Application, Form, Structure, End-Use Industry And Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319116/?utm_source=GNW





Reactive dyes projected to be the fastest growing segment amongst types in the synthetic dyes market

Reactive dyes accounted for the second-largest market share, after disperse dyes, of the overall synthetic dyes market, in 2021.This segment is projected to grow at a high growth rate during the forecast period.



Major drivers of this dye type include low cost, better environmental performance, and improved technical properties such as water solubility, excellent wash fastness and brightness of color shades.



Dyeing to account for the highest market share amongst applications in the synthetic dyes market

Based on application, dyeing is projected to account for the highest market share of the synthetic dyes market, during the forecast period.Synthetic dyes are widely used for dyeing/coloring application in the textile industry.



The increasing demand of various textile products, especially from the developing economies, will drive the demand of synthetic dyes in dyeing application.



Liquid to hold larger market share amongst forms in the synthetic dyes market

Based on form, synthetic dyes market is segmented into liquid dyes and powder dyes.Liquid dyes accounted for the larger market share that that of powder dyes.



Different factors including extended shelf life, and good affinity drives the demand of this segment in the synthetic dyes market.



Non-ionic to be the largest segment amongst structures in the synthetic dyes market

Based on structure, non-ionic dyes account for the highest market share of the synthetic dyes market. Non-ionic structured dyes include several majorly used types of synthetic dyes including disperse dyes and reactive dyes.



Textile to grow at a highest growth rate amongst end-use industries in the synthetic dyes market during the forecast period

Based on end-use industry, textile industry is projected to be the largest and fastest growing industry for this market. The increasing demand for various textile products such as apparels, home textile, and automotive textile will drive the demand of synthetic dyes in the textile industry.



Asia Pacific is projected to be largest and the fastest growing amongst regions in the synthetic dyes market

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market for synthetic dyes.The market growth in this region is driven by several factors including rising industrialization and increasing population.



Moreover, presence of emerging economies such as China and India further to support the growth of synthetic dyes market in Asia Pacific.



Breakdown of Primaries

Extensive primary interviews were conducted in the process of determining and verifying sizes of several segments and subsegments of the synthetic dyes market gathered through secondary research.

The breakdown of primary interviews has been given below.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: C Level Executives– 35%, Directors – 40%, and Others – 25%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 40%, Europe – 10%, North America – 25%, the Middle East & Africa – 15%, and South America- 10%

Major players operating in the global synthetic dyes market include Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co., Ltd. (China), Archroma (Switzerland), Lanxess AG (Germany), Huntsman Corporation (US), Bodal Chemicals Ltd. (India), Heubach Gmbh (Germany), Kemira Oyj (Finland), Kiri Industries (India), Milliken (US), Solenis LLC (US), Atul Ltd. (India), and Cromatos (Italy).



Research Coverage:

This report covers the synthetic dyes ls market and forecasts its market size until 2027.The market has been segmented based on type, application, form, structure, end-use industry, and region.



The report also provides detailed information on company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the key players to strengthen their positions in the market.The report also provides insights into the driving and restraining factors in the synthetic dyes market, along with opportunities and challenges in the market.



It also includes profiles for top manufacturers in the market.



Reasons to Buy the Report



The report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants in the following ways:

1. This report segments the synthetic dyes market and provides the closest approximations of overall market size for its segments across different verticals and regions.

2. This report is expected to help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the growth of the market.

3. This report is expected to help stakeholders obtain an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape of the market and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses. The competitive landscape section includes detailed information on strategies, such as new product launches, investment & expansions, agreement & collaboration, and mergers & acquisitions.

