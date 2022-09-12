Outlook on the Diagnostic Electrocardiograph Global Market to 2027 - by Product, Lead Type, End-user and Region

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diagnostic Electrocardiograph Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Diagnostic Electrocardiograph Market is projected to reach USD 14,522.01 million by 2027 from USD 9,835.24 million in 2021, at a CAGR 6.71% during the forecast period.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.
In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.
- The Americas Diagnostic Electrocardiograph Market size was estimated at USD 3,485.61 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 3,671.54 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.19% to reach USD 5,000.01 million by 2027.
- The Asia-Pacific Diagnostic Electrocardiograph Market size was estimated at USD 2,751.41 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 2,966.16 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.07% to reach USD 4,146.63 million by 2027.
- The Europe, Middle East & Africa Diagnostic Electrocardiograph Market size was estimated at USD 3,598.21 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 3,862.91 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.91% to reach USD 5,375.36 million by 2027.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
The report on diagnostic electrocardiograph identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.
This market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.
This research report categorizes the diagnostic electrocardiograph to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
Product:
- Event Monitors
- Holter Monitors
- Implantable Loop Recorders
- Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Devices
- Resting ECG Devices
- Smart ECG Monitors
- Software & Services
- Stress ECG Devices
Lead Type:
- 12-lead
- 3-lead
- 5-lead
- 6-lead
- Single-lead
End User:
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Cardiac Centers
- Diagnostic Centers
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Personal User
Region:
- Americas
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Canada
- Mexico
- United States
- California
- Florida
- Illinois
- New York
- Ohio
- Pennsylvania
- Texas
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Europe, Middle East & Africa
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Qatar
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Spain
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
Company Usability Profiles:
- ACS Diagnostics
- AliveCor, Inc.
- Allengers Medical Systems, Ltd.
- Ambu A/S
- ATsens Co., Ltd.
- Bionet Co., Inc.
- BPL Medical Technologies
- BTL
- Cardioline SpA
- Cardiologs Technologies
- CompuMed, Inc.
- Edan Instruments, Inc.
- Fukuda Denshi
- GE Healthcare
- Hill-Rom, Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Nihon Kohden Corporation
- Norav Medical Ltd.
- OSI Systems, Inc.
- Schiller AG
- Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Suzuken Co., Ltd.
- Vectracor, Inc.
- Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH
