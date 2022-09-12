Outlook on the Diagnostic Electrocardiograph Global Market to 2027 - by Product, Lead Type, End-user and Region

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diagnostic Electrocardiograph Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Diagnostic Electrocardiograph Market is projected to reach USD 14,522.01 million by 2027 from USD 9,835.24 million in 2021, at a CAGR 6.71% during the forecast period.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.



In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.

The Americas Diagnostic Electrocardiograph Market size was estimated at USD 3,485.61 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 3,671.54 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.19% to reach USD 5,000.01 million by 2027.

The Asia-Pacific Diagnostic Electrocardiograph Market size was estimated at USD 2,751.41 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 2,966.16 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.07% to reach USD 4,146.63 million by 2027.

The Europe, Middle East & Africa Diagnostic Electrocardiograph Market size was estimated at USD 3,598.21 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 3,862.91 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.91% to reach USD 5,375.36 million by 2027.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

The report on diagnostic electrocardiograph identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.

This market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.



This research report categorizes the diagnostic electrocardiograph to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:



Product:

Event Monitors

Holter Monitors

Implantable Loop Recorders

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Devices

Resting ECG Devices

Smart ECG Monitors

Software & Services

Stress ECG Devices

Lead Type:

12-lead

3-lead

5-lead

6-lead

Single-lead

End User:

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cardiac Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Personal User

Region:

Americas Argentina Brazil Canada Mexico United States California Florida Illinois New York Ohio Pennsylvania Texas

Asia-Pacific Australia China India Indonesia Japan Malaysia Philippines Singapore South Korea Taiwan Thailand

Europe, Middle East & Africa France Germany Italy Netherlands Qatar Russia Saudi Arabia South Africa Spain United Arab Emirates United Kingdom



Company Usability Profiles:

ACS Diagnostics

AliveCor, Inc.

Allengers Medical Systems, Ltd.

Ambu A/S

ATsens Co., Ltd.

Bionet Co., Inc.

BPL Medical Technologies

BTL

Cardioline SpA

Cardiologs Technologies

CompuMed, Inc.

Edan Instruments, Inc.

Fukuda Denshi

GE Healthcare

Hill-Rom, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Norav Medical Ltd.

OSI Systems, Inc.

Schiller AG

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Suzuken Co., Ltd.

Vectracor, Inc.

Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH

