GIS Market 2022 Expected | with a CAGR of : 16 %, Market-specific challenges, Research by Business Opportunities, Top Companies data report covers, Current Trends

PUNE, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2022, " GIS Market " Size, Status and Market Insights, it is graceful to raise by USD 8.24 bn Forecast to | CAGR 16%

What is GIS Industry Insights?

GIS market identifies the increase in R&D of therapeutic vaccines as one of the prime reasons driving the GIS market growth during the next few years. Also, increased disease diagnostic modalities, and increasing research on combination therapies will lead to sizable demand in the market.

Our Company has been monitoring the GIS market and it is poised to grow by USD 8.24 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period. Our reports on GIS market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

GIS Market size in Global



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising applications of GIS solutions in disaster management and rising applications of GIS solutions in disaster management. In addition, rising applications of GIS solutions in disaster management is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The GIS market analysis includes the product segment and geographical landscapes.

COVID-19 / Great lockdown has compress the global economy and with it the manufacturing sector, production, disruption, financial.

Who are some of the key players operating in the GIS market and how high is the competition 2022?

Company Information: List by Country Top Manufacturers/ Key Players In GIS Market Insights Report Are:

Alphabet Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

Bentley Systems Inc.

Caliper Corp.

Computer Aided Development Corp. Ltd.

Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc.

HERE Global BV

Hexagon AB

Maxar Technologies Inc.

Pitney Bowes Inc.

Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors and trends

What are the major applications and type, of GIS?

By Product

• Software

• Data

• Services

GIS market sizing
• GIS market forecast
• GIS market industry analysis

• GIS market sizing

• GIS market forecast

• GIS market industry analysis"

What is our report scope?

This report focuses on the GIS in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. The GIS market report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market.

What are the major regional markets of GIS in Global, according?

GIS Market analysis, by Geography: Major regions covered within the report: Consumption by Region 2022:-

North America,U.S.,Canada,Europe,Germany,France,U.K.,Italy,Russia,Asia-Pacific,China,Japan,SouthKorea,India,Australia,Taiwan,Indonesia,Thailand,Malaysia,Philippines,Vietnam,Latin America,Mexico,Brazil,Argentina,Middle East & Africa,Turkey,Saudi Arabia,U.A.E

The report can help to know the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. Within the strategy analysis, it gives insights from market positioning and marketing channel to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for brand fresh entrants or exists competitors within the GIS industry. Global GIS Market Report 2022 provides exclusive statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details during this niche sector.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global GIS Market Forecast this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and should be a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

