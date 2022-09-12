The global endoluminal suturing devices market is projected to reach USD 139 million by 2027 from USD 78 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 12.0%

New York, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Endoluminal Suturing Devices Market by Application, End User, Technology Analysis, Regulatory Landscape, Trends - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319114/?utm_source=GNW

Based on application, the global endoluminal suturing devices market is segmented into bariatric surgery, gastrointestinal surgery, gastroesophageal reflux disease surgery, and other surgeries.The gastrointestinal surgery segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.



This is mainly due to the growing number of gastrointestinal cancer cases worldwide.



The ambulatory care centers segment to witness the highest growth in the endoluminal suturing devices end user market during the forecast period

Based on end users, the endoluminal suturing devices market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, and other end users.The ambulatory care centers segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.



This can be attributed to the increased adoption of getting treated in ambulatory care settings due to the cost-effective treatment offered.



The APAC to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022–2027. The presence of high-growth markets such as India, China, and Japan, rapidly developing healthcare industry in China and India, increasing number of hospitals, rising per capita income, increasing healthcare infrastructure, rising burden of GI cancer, and the rising awareness about health are some of the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the endoluminal suturing devices market in the Asia Pacific region.



Key players in the Endoluminal suturing devices market

The prominent players in the endoluminal suturing devices market are Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), Cook Group Incorporated (US), USGI Medical (US), Ovesco Endoscopy AG (Germany), Endo Tools Therapeutics S.A. (Belgium), ErgoSuture (US), and Sutrue Ltd. (UK).



