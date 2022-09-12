Internal Neurostimulation Devices Market is Thriving at CAGR Of +17.4% by 2029, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Historic Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Industry Growth Factors

DALLAS, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market research's database of 350 pages, titled as “ Global Internal Neurostimulation Devices Market ” with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy-to-understand detailed analysis. Global Internal Neurostimulation Devices market research report endows with the most suitable and specific information to the decision-makers in this industry which saves their time and give excellent output. With the systematic study performed by the experts, of all these parameters are used to offer the best solution. The report analyses the potential of the market with respect to the current scenario and future prospects by considering several industry aspects. This Internal Neurostimulation Devices report explains several market factors such as market estimates and forecasts, entry strategies, opportunity analysis, market positioning, competitive landscape, product positioning, market assessment and viability studies.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global internal neurostimulation devices market will grow at a CAGR of 17.4% and USD 22,802.25 Million during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Market Synopsis:-

An internal neurostimulation device is a surgically placed device. It delivers mild electrical signals to the epidural space near your spine through one or more thin wires called leads. Neurostimulation provides pain relief by disrupting the pain signals traveling between the spinal cord and the brain.

Neurostimulation devices include invasive and non-invasive approaches involving electrical stimulation to drive neural function within a circuit. The increased demand for internal neurostimulation devices is due to next-generation technological progressions in the neurostimulation devices, providing much-needed therapeutic relief to an unprecedented number of people affected by debilitating neurologic and psychiatric disorders worldwide. The rise of modern-day neuromodulation therapies has increased over half a century, rich with serendipitous discoveries and technological advances that have led to different neurostimulation strategies. Within the past two decades, innovation in medical device technology has begun to drive the evolution of these neurostimulation systems at a more accelerated pace.

The rise in demand for internal neurostimulation devices as add-on therapy, increase in prevalence and incidence of neurological diseases, increased funding for the neurostimulation devices, technological advancements in the internal neurostimulation devices and rise in product approvals are expected to drive market growth.

Internal Neurostimulation Devices Market Research Report Highlights:

It shows the Internal Neurostimulation Devices market and end-user type in terms of market share and growth rate by type and application.

It provides market forecast by region, type and application, with sales and revenue from 2022 to 2029.

It displays the manufacturing/development technologies used in the Global Internal Neurostimulation Devices Market, displays improvements in that technology, and the trends leading to those improvements.

Investigation of the serial valuation of the upstream commodity industry, the downstream sector, and current market dynamics.

Some of the major players operating in the global internal neurostimulation devices market are

LivaNova PLC

Abbott

ONWARD

Sequana Medical NV

CIRTEC

Valencia Technologies

Nalu Medical

NEVRO CORP.

Stimwave LLC

MicroTransponder Inc.

Newronika S.p.A.

Microsemi (a subsidiary of Microchip Technology Inc.)

Boston Scientific CorporationInspire Medical Systems

Integer Holdings Corporation

BlueWind Medical

Micro-Leads

AxonicsInc.

Finetech Medical

ALEVA NEUROTHERAPEUTICS

Opportunities

Recent Product Developments in the Internal Neurostimulation Devices

The growth curve for the internal neurostimulation devices market is following an upward trend due to the demand for effective neurovascular therapies is steadily increasing due to the increasing prevalence of neurovascular diseases (such as epilepsy, brain stroke and cerebral aneurysm) and the severity of diseases (such as discharge and surrounding disorders) in target patients. Due to the rising prevalence and increasing awareness about the seriousness of these diseases, various equipment or devices are manufactured or are under clinical trials.

Thus, product development in recent years has shown the potential of these technologies and the companies working in this market are trying to get more advanced products, which will act as an opportunity for the market.

Strategic Initiatives by the Key Market Player

The demand for internal neurostimulation devices is increasing in the market owing to the increased levels of research and development along with the growth of the global internal neurostimulation devices market aided by the desire for innovative medications. Thus, the top market players have implemented a new strategy by developing new devices and equipment, collaborating with other players in the market and improving business operations and profitability.

In January 2021, Boston Scientific began shipping their Wave Writer Alpha spinal line trigger frameworks to the U.S.

Thus, the companies operating globally in the neurostimulation devices market are adopting collaboration to increase their product portfolio with advanced technology-rich products to boost their business in various dimensions. Thus, strategic initiatives by key market players are expected to offer significant opportunities for the market players operating in the global internal neurostimulation devices market.

Key Industry Segmentation:-

Product Type

Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS)

Deep Brain Stimulation

Vagus Nerve Stimulation

Sacral Nerve Stimulation

Gastric Electric Stimulation

Distribution Channel

Direct Tender

Third Party Service Provider

The regional assessment ensures:

North America Region (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe Region (Germany, Great Britain, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific Region (China, Japan), South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

South America Region (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa Region (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

For instance,

The spinal cord stimulation therapy by Medtronic provides an effective adjunct treatment to other therapies that have failed to manage pain independently. An implantable spinal cord stimulator delivers small electrical signals through a lead implanted in the epidural space. Pain signals are inhibited before they reach the brain. Instead of pain, patients may feel pain relief

The vagus nerve stimulation therapy (VNS) by LivaNova PLC. is a neuromodulator treatment designed for people with drug-resistant epilepsy four years of age and older with partial onset seizures. It can safely lead to fewer and shorter seizures and better recovery after seizures

Key Drivers

Rise in Prevalence and Incidence of Neurological Disorders

Around one in six of the world's population suffer from neurological disorders, including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, dementia, epilepsy and migraine. The prevalence of major incapacitating neurological disorders increases with age. Hence, governments worldwide face rising demand for treatment, rehabilitation and support services for neurological disorders.

In 2021, the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences stated that Alzheimer's and Parkinson's are the most common neurodegenerative diseases. The Alzheimer's disease Association (ADA) estimates that the number of Americans with Alzheimer's disease could be as many as 6.2 million. An estimated 1.2 million people in the U.S. could live with Parkinson's disease by 2030.

For instance,

In 2021, the Family Caregiver Alliance data stated that more than 600,000 people in the U.S. were diagnosed with stroke and 250,000 people with Alzheimer's disease. 1.2 million people aged 18 years and older were diagnosed annually with adult-onset brain disorders in the U.S.

As the companies are constantly engaged in research and developmental activities, the knowledge about the prevalence and incidence of neurodegenerative diseases would help find novel solutions and aid in more collaborations and partnerships with market players in the U.S., Europe and Asia-Pacific region. This signifies the increase in research and development-related investments for the discovery and development of advanced, pain-free internal neurostimulation devices, which is expected to boost market growth.

Demand for Internal Neurostimulation Devices as an Add On Therapy

Treating neurological pain may include pharmacological pain, physiotherapeutic and invasive methods. A considerable number of patients do not achieve sufficient pain relief with pharmacotherapy; in these patients with neuropathic pain, electrical neurostimulation may be applied.

For instance,

The vagus nerve stimulation therapy (VNS) by LivaNova PLC. is a neuromodulator treatment designed for people with drug-resistant epilepsy four years of age and older with partial onset seizures. It can safely lead to fewer and shorter seizures and better recovery after seizures

The vagus nerve stimulation therapy (VNS) by LivaNova PLC. is a neuromodulator treatment designed for people with drug-resistant epilepsy four years of age and older with partial onset seizures. It can safely lead to fewer and shorter seizures and better recovery after seizures

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get regional report versions like North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

