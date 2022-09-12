Global neurothrombectomy devices market size to grow at 5.9% CAGR through 2028

Pune, India, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global neurothrombectomy devices market is slated to grow at 5.9% CAGR through the analysis period, accruing USD 266 million by the end of 2028.





On further analysis, the document makes note of the segments that are segregated in terms of product type and end-user ambit, and are dominating the market space, with the help of growth rate estimates. Besides, the geographical reach of the market is assessed for the stipulated timeline using the information about the trends and growth prospects.

Intricate details about big corporations who are designing creative strategies and innovative products to uphold the competitive spirit of the industry are listed in the study to give the interested parties a clear view of the current standing of the marketplace.

The expansion of the industry is driven by the rising adoption of poor lifestyle choices by individuals leading to serious health conditions as well as escalating demand for minimally invasive surgeries.

For those unaware, a neurothrombectomy is a procedure that uses mechanical, ultrasound, and laser technology to recover or dismantle blood clots in the cerebral neurovasculature. It is primarily used to boost recanalization, increase efficiency in treating large vessel occlusions, thereby decreasing the likelihood of hemorrhagic events.

Besides, such devices are known to aid in lowering patient mortality rates and improving functional outcomes. As a result, neurothrombectomy devices are widely used in the treatment of acute ischemic stroke (AIS), thus supplementing the progress of the business sphere during the review period.

Moreover, as neurothrombectomy devices aid in the destruction of blood clotting and increases blood supply to the brain, the rising incidence of AIS, particularly among the aging population, is positively influencing worldwide neurothrombectomy devices market growth.

In addition to this, rapid device review and approval processes are making renowned companies develop technically sophisticated variations, thus creating numerous opportunities in the industry.

Segmental overview:

In terms of product type, the market consists of categories like clot retrievers, vascular snares, and aspiration/suction machine. Of these, the cloth retrievers vertical accounted for a remarkable market share in 2021 and is slated to record notable gains by the end of the review period.

Based on end-user ambit, the industry is split into ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and hospitals & clinics. Among these, the hospitals & clinics segment is poised to retain a significant revenue share during the stipulated timeline.

Regional Analysis:

Experts claim that various regions are assessed at a country level to get a better understanding of the scope of the business world. Latest trends across Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America, along with their revenue share figures help in estimating the industry’s earning potential for the projected timeline.

Competitive Dashboard:

The notable players profiled in global neurothrombectomy devices industry report are Vesalio LLC, Acandis GmbH, Stryker Corporation, Penumbra Inc., Medtronic plc, Phenox GmbH, and Merit Medical Systems Inc. among others.

Global Neurothrombectomy Devices Market, By Product (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2028)

Clot Retrievers

Vascular Snares

Aspiration/Suction Machine

Global Neurothrombectomy Devices Market, By End-User (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2028)

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Hospitals and Clinics

Global Neurothrombectomy Devices Market, Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2028)

Europe

Asia Pacific

North America

Rest of the world (RoW)

Global Neurothrombectomy Devices Market, Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2028)

Vesalio LLC

Acandis GmbH

Stryker Corporation

Penumbra Inc.

Medtronic plc

Phenox GmbH

Merit Medical Systems Inc.

