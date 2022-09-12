Pressure Ulcer Market Expected to Reach USD 5.6 Billion by 2031, Claims Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Pressure Ulcer Market generated $3.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5.6 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $3.7 Billion Market Size in 2031 $5.6 Billion CAGR 4.2% No. of Pages in Report 321 Segments covered Type, Treatment Type, End User, and Region Drivers Increase in prevalence of stage 2 and stage 3 pressure ulcers Rise in geriatric population Surge in awareness about availability of treatments for pressure ulcers Increase in demand for novel wound care dressing products Opportunities Growth in demand of pressure ulcers treatment Development of novel medications Restraints High cost of pressure ulcer treatments Side effects associated with the drug treatments such as upset stomach, nausea and blood pressure

Impact of Covid-19 on Pressure Ulcers Market Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic caused healthcare organizations to devote the majority of their funds to fight COVID-19. Hospitals were restructured to accommodate more patients diagnosed with Covid-19.

Consequently, there was a significant decline in demand for pressure ulcer treatments across the health and pharmaceutical sector.

The slowing down of the market growth for pressure ulcer treatment had a negative effect on the market value in 2020 and beyond.

However, the market is gaining traction gradually with the pandemic situation improving.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global Pressure Ulcer Market based on type, treatment type, end user, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on type, the stage 1 segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global Pressure Ulcer Market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the stage 2 segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report also analyzes the stage 3, stage 4, and deep tissue injury segments.

Based on treatment type, the wound care dressing segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global Pressure Ulcer Market, and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the wound care devices segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on end user, the hospitals segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global Pressure Ulcer Market, and is expected to lead the trail through 2031. However, the homecare segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global Pressure Ulcer Market. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The other regions discussed in the study include LAMEA and Europe.

Leading players of the global Pressure Ulcer Market analyzed in the research include 3M, Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Hollister), Anhui Jinye Industrial Co., Ltd., B. Braun Melungeon AG, Baxter International (Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc), Cardinal Health, Coloplast Group, ConvaTec Group Plc, Essity (BSN medical), Integra LifeSciences (Derma Sciences Inc), Investor AB (Mölnlycke Healthcare AB), Johnson and Johnson, Shandong Chuangkang Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Smith & Nephew plc, Stryker, Tissue Regenix and Wego Group (Foosin Medical Supplies Inc., Ltd.).

The report analyzes these key players of the global Pressure Ulcer Market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

