Cell Therapy Technologies Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Government Investments in Cell-Based Research to Drive Growth

The cell therapy technologies market is projected to reach USD 8.0 Billion by 2027 from USD 4.0 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increasing public-private partnerships. Several government and private organizations have made significant investments to strengthen R&D in cell therapy leading to a surge in cell therapy technologies demand, hence propelling market growth.

The cell preservation and distribution and handling process segment accounted for the second largest share of the market in 2021.

Cell preservation and distribution is an essential and vital step in the cell scaling-up process. In addition, with the growth in the demand for cell-based medical products and therapies, the demand for reliable storage equipment to preserve finite cell lines and cells manufactured in excess is expected to increase. This factor is expected to drive the growth of this market segment.

The CROs and CMOs accounted for the second largest share of the cell therapy technologies market in 2021.

To cater the large demand, pharmaceutical companies need to speed up clinical timelines, maintain business continuity, and free up resources for projects. This has increased outsourcing analytical tests to CROs and CMOs, thereby boosting the segment market growth.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the cell therapy technologies market.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Some of the major factors contributing to the growth of the Asia Pacific market are low-cost manufacturing advantage, increasing per capita income, and the growing need to curb cancer. In addition, the growth of the geriatric population is also fueling the cell therapy technologies market in the region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Government Investments in Cell-Based Research

Rising Incidence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases

Large Number of Oncology-Related Cell Therapy Clinical Trials

Increasing GMP Certifications for Cell Therapy Production Facilities

Restraints

High Cost of Cell-Based Research and Low Success Rate

Dearth of Skilled Professionals

Opportunities

Emergence of IPSCs as Alternatives to ESCs

Increased Focus on Personalized Medicine

Increasing Public-Private Partnerships for Development of Cell Therapies

Emerging Asian Markets

Challenges

Survival of Small Players and New Entrants

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Cell Therapy Technologies Market, by Product

7 Cell Therapy Technologies Market, by Process

8 Cell Therapy Technologies Market, by Cell Type

9 Cell Therapy Technologies Market, by End-user

10 Cell Therapy Technologies Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Appendix

