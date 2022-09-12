Transportation Management Systems Market is Projected to Reach US$ 25.6 Billion in 2028

Raipur, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Transportation Management Systems Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

Click here to get the free sample pdf:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/2708/transportation-management-systems-market.html#form

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Transportation Management Systems market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Technological developments of ADAS, expanding retail and e-commerce industries.

Growing complexities of logistics & transportation.

Surging demand for 'software as a service (SaaS)' based system.





The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Transportation Management Systems Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Mode of Transportation Type

By Deployment Type

By End-Use Type

By Region





Transportation Management Systems Market Insights



Market Trends by Mode of Transportation Type

The market has been classified into roadways, railways, waterways, airways. Under these, the roadways segment held a >40% market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a robust CAGR in the coming years.

Market Trends by Deployment Type

The transportation management systems market has been classified into on-premise and cloud. Under these, the on-premise segment held a significant market share in 2020. Many large manufacturing & distribution enterprises still opt for on-premise TMS due to the data safety requirements, improved control over customization, and convenient access to the server, thereby augments the segment growth in the coming years.

Market Trends by End-Use type

The market has been classified into Retail& E-commerce, Manufacturing, Logistics, Government organizations, Others. Under these, the Manufacturing segment held a market share of >35% in 2021 and is projected to grow at a robust CAGR in the coming years.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

The North America market held a significant market share >30% in 2021 and is projected to grow at a robust CAGR in the coming years. Increasing technology developments, strong e-commerce market in the region, as well as presence of large number of industry players, further boosts the regional market growth in the following years.

COVID-19 Impact on the Transportation Management Systems Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

To know more about the covid-19 impact, get a free sample report, here:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/2708/transportation-management-systems-market.html#form

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

3Gtms Inc. (Sumeru Equity Partners) (US),

CargoSmart Ltd (China),

Descartes Systems Group, Inc. (Canada),

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (US),

JDA Software Group, Inc (US),

Oracle Corporation (US),

SAP SE (Germany),

Precision Software, Inc. (QAD Inc.) (US),

MercuryGate International, Inc (Summit Partners) (US),

Trimble (US)

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Transportation Management Systems Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.





Related reports which might be useful:

Automotive Safety Systems Market

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/121/automotive-safety-system-market.html

Intelligent Transportation System Market

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/2723/intelligent-transportation-system-market.html

About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that offers reliable market reports, market entry strategies, strategic growth consulting, and more. The market experts compile high-quality market information to help users obtain granular level clarity on current business trends and expected future developments. Stratview Research also offers customisation of the reports. Reach out to the analysts to customize the given report according to your priority/requirement.

Stratview Research has also launched 'Composights', an online portal that offers free thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report synopsis, and much more for Composites and allied industries, worth US$ 20,000 every year.

Click here to sign up (No costs involved):