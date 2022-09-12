Data Center Power Market is Projected to Reach USD 31.0 billion in 2028

Raipur, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Data Center Power Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the data center power market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as cloud computing in numerous end-use industries.

Growing use of data centers due to their superior benefits such as efficiency, enhanced scalability, and flexibility of business operations.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Data Center Power Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following 5 ways which fulfil the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Component - Service (Support and maintenance, training and consulting, System integration) ,

Service (Support and maintenance, training and consulting, System integration) By Solution - Power backup, Power distribution and measurement, Cabling infrastructure,

Power backup, Power distribution and measurement, Cabling infrastructure, By Data Center Size - (Small & Mid-Sized Data centers, Large Data Centers),

(Small & Mid-Sized Data centers, Large Data Centers), By Application - Telecom & IT, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Government, Other),

Telecom & IT, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Government, Other), Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World).





Data Center Power Market Insights

Market Trends by Application Type

The data center power market has been bifurcated into telecom & IT, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), government, and others.The telecom & IT segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021 and is projected to register significant growth during the review period.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

The market in North America accounted for the largest market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the assessment period. The regional growth can be attributed to increasing demand for modular data centers and key market players such as Vertiv Holdings Co (US) and Raritan (US).The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be driven by the rising adoption of data centers in the end-use industries, particularly in China and India.

COVID-19 Impact on the Data Center Power Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

Vertiv Holdings Co (US)

Raritan (US)

ABB Ltd (Switzerland)

Eaton Corporation Plc (Ireland)

General Electric Company (US)

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Schneider Electric SE (France)

Cummins (US)

Tripp Lite (US)

Hewlett-Packard Development (US)

Delta Power Solutions (Taiwan)

CyberPower Systems (US)

Santak (China).

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Data Center Power Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

