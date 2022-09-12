Global Commercial Greenhouse Market Report 2022: Expanding Employment of Cutting-Edge Technologies in the Agriculture Sector Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Commercial Greenhouse Market By Product Type, By Type, By Equipment, By Region, Competition, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global commercial greenhouse market is anticipated to witness robust CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. The demand for food is increasing due to both population growth and the changing environmental conditions. Due to the increased use of commercial greenhouse technology and the expanding employment of cutting-edge technologies in the agriculture sector, it is anticipated that the worldwide market for commercial greenhouses will see profitable opportunities in the forecast period.
A greenhouse that is utilized to raise crops for profit is known as a commercial greenhouse. The equipment and materials employed in the greenhouse have an effect on its production and raise its profitability. In the commercial greenhouse, artificial technologies like coolers, heaters, lighting, and enough ventilation are used to boost the yield.
To capture the sunshine and maintain a warm interior temperature, they cover the greenhouse with a variety of materials, including glass and plastic. The greenhouse has proven to be beneficial in ensuring the production of required crops throughout the year.
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global commercial greenhouse market from 2017 to 2021
- To estimate and forecast the market size of global commercial greenhouse market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.
- To classify and forecast the global commercial greenhouse market based on product type, type, equipment, region, and company.
- To identify the dominant region or segment in the global commercial greenhouse market.
- To identify drivers and challenges for the global commercial greenhouse market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global commercial greenhouse market.
- To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the global commercial greenhouse market.
- To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global commercial greenhouse market.
Key Target Audience:
- Market research and consulting firms
- Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
- Organizations, forums, and alliances
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as product manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.
Report Scope:In this report, global commercial greenhouse market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
Commercial Greenhouse Market, By Product Type:
- Fruits
- Vegetables
- Flowers & Ornamentals
- Others
Commercial Greenhouse Market, By Type:
- Plastic Greenhouse
- Glass Greenhouse
Commercial Greenhouse Market, By Equipment:
- Cooling Systems
- Heating Systems
- Others
Commercial Greenhouse Market, By Region:
- North America
- United States
- Mexico
- Canada
- Europe
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Germany
- Spain
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Commercial Greenhouse Market
6. Global Commercial Greenhouse Market Outlook
7. North America Commercial Greenhouse Market Outlook
8. Europe Commercial Greenhouse Market Outlook
9. Asia-Pacific Commercial Greenhouse Market Outlook
10. South America Commercial Greenhouse Market Outlook
11. Middle East and Africa Commercial Greenhouse Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Competitive Landscape
15. Strategic Recommendations
16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer
Companies Mentioned
- Lumigrow, Inc.
- Agra Tech, Inc.
- Argus Control Systems
- Heliospectra AB
- Nexus Corporation
- The Glasshouse Company Pty Ltd
- Poly-Tex, Inc.
- DeCloet Greenhouse Mfg. Ltd.
- Rough Brothers Inc.
- Logiqs BV
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u0g4hf