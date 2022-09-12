New York, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mobile Gaming Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319270/?utm_source=GNW





The global mobile gaming market is expected to grow from $101.21 billion in 2021 to $116.43 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.04%. The mobile gaming market is expected to grow to $209.12 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.77%.



The mobile gaming market consists of sales of mobile games services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are games designed and played on mobile devices such as smartphones, feature phones, pocket PCs, personal digital assistants (PDA), tablets and others. Mobile games range from simple ones to complex games involving 3Ds, AR (augmented reality), and others.



The main types of devices used for mobile gaming includes smartphone, smartwatch, PDA, tablet and others.The smartphone mobile games are designed for a portable device that combines the features of a computer and a phone into one device.



Smartphones are preferred more for gaming due to their features and processing capabilities.These mobile gaming can played in operating system such as android, iOS, windows and others and could be of genres such as action and adventure, arcade, roleplaying, sports and others.



Mobile gaming could be provided for free or have premium subscription.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the mobile gaming market in 2021. The regions covered in the mobile gaming market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing smartphone penetration is expected to drive the growth of the mobile gaming market.Smartphone usage is growing due to various reasons such as growing internet penetration, increasing use of social media, the convenience of communication, affordability of phones with improved features, social status, rising income, dependency on phones, and others.



The increasing penetration of smartphones will create a significant demand for mobile gaming as it is extensively used for playing games and spending leisure time.For instance, according to the survey of smartphone ownership commissioned by a nonpartisan American think tank, the Pew Research Center, the share of Americans that own a smartphone increased from 81% in February 2019 to 85% in February 2021, which was just 35% a decade ago (in 2011).



This indicates that the smartphone penetration is growing, thus, will drive the growth of the mobile gaming market.



Technology advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the mobile gaming market.The market is witnessing the integration of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies in mobile gaming for really immersive gaming experiences.



VR is a computer-generated environment with scenes and objects that appear to be real, whereas, AR combines virtual information with the real world.VR allows gamers to escape reality by immersing themselves in a different gaming environment or reality through VR eyewear.



AR does not transport from a current location to a different one, instead, amplifies or modifies some aspects of current surroundings in a game.Key players are focusing on offering technologically advanced mobile gaming to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in April 2022, Meta (formerly Facebook), the American technology company conducted the Meta Quest Gaming presentation for 2022 and unveiled a virtual reality (VR) version of Ghostbusters. Ghostbusters VR will let gamers hunt, blast, and capture ghosts in the Ghostbusters universe, with single and multiplayer game modes available.



In April 2021, Electronic Arts (EA), a US-based video game company that publishes games for console, PC, and mobile acquired Glu Mobile for $2.4 billion. The acquisition accelerates EA’s mobile portfolio expansion and fuels new mobile experiences. Glu Mobile is a US-based company developing and publishing freemium games for smartphone and tablet devices.



The countries covered in the mobile gaming market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

