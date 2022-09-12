New York, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial Filtration Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319269/?utm_source=GNW





The global industrial filtration market is expected to grow from $28.09 billion in 2021 to $29.73 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.85%. The industrial filtration market is expected to grow to $37.36 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.88%.



The industrial filtration market consists of sales of industrial filtration by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to systems used for separating particles and substances from liquids and gases to extend the life of manufacturing equipment and protect the work environment.The manufacturing and selling of pleated air filter elements, rolled goods, finished air filter bags, cages, and accessories, and impulse air cleaning products including services are related to the process of industrial filtration.



Additionally, it aids in the removal of contaminants from the air and gas during operations, thereby ensuring the purity of the process outputs in the manufacturing plant or nearby area.



The main types of industrial filtration are liquid, air.Liquid industrial filtration refers to filtration systems used for the process of filtering liquid state components.



It filters liquid streams with high solids concentration in a continuous process.Liquid filtration is a fundamental unit operation commonly practiced throughout the chemical process, petroleum, and allied industries.



These are of various filters such as activated carbon/charcoal, fiberglass, filter paper, metal, non woven fabric.Industrial filtration main products are bag filter, filter press, cartridge filter, depth filter, drum filter, electrostatic precipitator, ULPA, HEPA.



These are used by food & beverage, chemicals & petrochemicals, power generation, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, metal & mining, automotive industries.



North America was the largest region in the industrial filtration market in 2021. The regions covered in industrial filtration market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The industrial filtration market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides industrial filtration market statistics, including industrial filtration industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a industrial filtration market share, detailed industrial filtration market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the industrial filtration industry. This industrial filtration market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.



The necessity of a safe working environment in industrial conveniences is expected to propel the industrial filtration market.The industries are full of pollutant substances such as coarse, liquid dust pollutants, acetylene, benzene, methane, ethane, propane, and hydrogen that might degrade the health condition of employees.



Due to this, a safe working environment becomes a necessity to ensure the safety and healthiness of employees and enhance their productivity.The government mandates and regulations regarding occupational health and safety are also the reasons to make a safe working environment a necessity.



This necessity for a safe working environment will create a significant demand for industrial filtration as it can enable a safe working environment by eliminating contaminating particles from the air and other gases in industrial conveniences.For instance, according to a report on Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) published in April 2019 by the International Labor Organization (ILO), over 374 million people are injured or become ill due to work-related accidents every year, resulting in workdays lost due to occupational safety and health-related causes accounting for nearly 4% of global GDP and in some countries around 6%.



This indicates that a safe working environment in industrial conveniences has become a necessity, therefore, it will drive the growth of the industrial filtration market.



Technological innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the industrial filtration market.The market is witnessing the implementation of advanced filtration technologies such as spray booth filters, custom-engineered porous polymer solutions, nanofiber technology, and others to enhance life, and efficiency, reduce costs and minimize the environmental impact of industrial wastes.



Major companies operating in the industrial filtration market are focusing on providing technologically advanced filtration systems to strengthen their market position.For instance, in February 2020, Parker Hannifin Corporation, a US-based motion and control technologies company introduced ProTura SB Nano Pleated Filters, a dust collection filter used in various demanding applications.



It is a 100% synthetic base media with advanced nanofiber technology to provide superior and quality filtration. The system also offers enhanced life, efficiency, and savings.



In October 2021, Filtration Group, a US-based company offering filtration solutions acquired Columbus Industries for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Filtration Group added another portfolio to its business along with the integrated manufacturing capabilities of Columbus Industries, while expanding its market presence.



Columbus Industries is a US-based manufacturer of air filtration products for residential, commercial, and industrial applications.



The countries covered in the industrial filtration market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

