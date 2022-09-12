New York, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Generator Sales Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319267/?utm_source=GNW





The global generator sales market is expected to grow from $21.66 billion in 2021 to $22.90 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.73%. The generator sales market is expected to grow to $28.62 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.73%.



The generator sales market consists of sales of generators by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a machine with an internal combustion engine and electricity generator that can supply uninterrupted power to the generator installations in the requirements of end users. The generator converts mechanical energy into electric power for use in an external circuit.



The main type of generator sales are diesel, gas, and other types.A diesel generator generates electricity by combining a diesel engine and an electric generator.



A diesel generator can be used as an emergency power supply in the event of a power outage or in areas where there is no power grid connection.The sales channel included in generator sales are direct, indirect, and have application such as standby, prime & continuous, and peak shaving.



These are used by industrial, commercial, and residential sectors.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the generator sales market in 2021. The regions covered in the generator sales market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing demand for telecommunications is expected to propel the growth of the generator sales market.The demand for telecommunications is growing due to various reasons such as growing demand for communications and collaborations, rising spending, growth of electronic devices, advancements in technology, push from the government, and others.



This rise in demand for telecommunications will create a significant need for generators as telecommunication infrastructures such as telecom stations, and data centers as well as telecom equipment such as electronic machines, and computers need a continuous power supply and backup for effective operation. For instance, according to a report by the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the rural subscriber teledensity reached 44.40% in December 2021. India’s overall wireless internet data usage rose by nearly 7 times to 32,397 petabytes in 2021 from around 4,200 petabytes in 2018. The gross revenue of the Indian telecom sector grew from $33.97 billion in financial year (FY) 2019 to $35.87 billion in 2020 and $37.36 billion in 2021 respectively, indicating a continuous demand for telecommunications. Therefore, the increasing demand for telecommunications will drive the growth of the generator sales market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the generator sales market.The market is witnessing the development of innovative generators based on advanced technologies such as sustainable generators, hydrogen fuel cell generators, and others.



These innovations offer continuous and efficient power supply/backup, sustainability, reduced cost, low maintenance, and other benefits.Key players in the market are focused on offering generators with revolutionary technologies to meet customer demands and strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in November 2020, A&I Power, a US-based company dedicated to offering sustainable innovations in power generation introduced its revolutionary patented technology ‘self-contained generator, providing a highly efficient way of electricity generation.This generator has no moving parts and does not need fossil fuels resulting in more efficiency than traditional generators.



It also has zero gas emissions, low maintenance, and high product safety and productivity. In addition, in November 2021, Caterpillar Inc, one of the leading manufacturers of power generators based in the USA launched a three-year project via a collaboration with Ballard Power Systems and Microsoft to showcase a hydrogen fuel cells-based power system to generate reliable and sustainable backup power for Microsoft data centers.



In August 2021, WorldWide Electric, a US-based manufacturer of electric motors, motor controls, and gear controls acquired Athlon Generator LLC for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, WorldWide Electric will increase its product offerings by the addition of generators to its comprehensive portfolio of motors, motor, and gear controls, while enhancing its growth.



Athlon Generator LLC is a US-based manufacturer of a range of generators for industrial applications.



The countries covered in the generator sales market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

