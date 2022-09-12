Digital Stethoscope Market to Reach US$ 162.2 Mn in 2032, at a CAGR of 5.7% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital stethoscope market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 162.2 Mn in 2032, with sales growing at a steady CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. Valued at US$ 93.18 Mn in 2022, the market is fueled by the increasing medical usage and the broad application of the product.



A digital stethoscope transforms acoustic sound into an electrical signal while the heart beats per minute (HBM) are displayed on an LCD. These stethoscopes also provide signal amplification, sound signal storage, analysis, and graphic demonstration. An enhanced digital stethoscope can wirelessly stream heart sounds to a phone. Features like this are facilitating the growth of the digital stethoscope market. Integration of advancing technology has empowered digital stethoscopes with cutting-edge features such as audio recording, sound amplification, and the elimination of other aggravating sounds. These functions of a digital stethoscope promote the sales of the product in the global market.

Moreover, digital stethoscopes are installed with software that allows doctors to generalize the readings for monitoring the patient's heart rate. Healthcare practitioners can also record an individual's heart and lung sounds and store them in an electronic health record. The rapid adoption of digital stethoscopes, particularly among dental practitioners who are looking for higher flexibility in general functionality is propelling the market expansion of digital stethoscopes. Certain other factors that foster an environment of market growth are healthcare expenditures, a more active lifestyle, and an aging population.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2524

Along with healthy future prospects, the digital stethoscope market is also faced with certain challenging factors. Incorporating new technology like a digital stethoscope may be expensive, complex, and time-consuming for a lot of medical practitioners. This may stunt the market growth of digital stethoscopes over the forecast period.

“Rising healthcare awareness along with promotional campaigns by manufacturers will likely lead to the market growth of digital stethoscopes over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

The market has high growth potential due to sophisticated features and modern technology.

North America holds about 37.8% of the total market share.

Asia Pacific is predicted to experience the highest growth over the forecast period.

Europe accounts for 28.9% of the overall market share.

Wireless Transmission System stethoscopes will exhibit substantial growth during the assessment period.





Competitive Landscape

FarmaSino Pharmaceuticals, Eko, Qinhuangdao Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd., EXANOVO GROUP, Qufu Longercare Meditech Limited, and others, are some of the major players in the digital stethoscope market that are profiled in the full version of the report.

Major market players are employing tactics like partnerships and collaborations to remain a step ahead of the competition. These businesses are partnering to develop an enhanced version of the product with superior acoustics, higher efficiency, and novel technology. Advertisements and promotional strategies are also deployed by these enterprises.

Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-2524

More Insights into the Digital Stethoscope Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global digital stethoscope market, providing historical data from 2016 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and range, the market is segmented on the basis of technology (integrated chest-piece system, wireless transmission system, integrated receiver head-piece system, numerical simulation and system integration), end user (hospitals, clinics, healthcare institutes and organizations, home care settings, others), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on region, the digital stethoscope market in North America is anticipated to present considerable growth over the forecast period. The regional market currently accounts for 37.8% of the global digital stethoscope market share. This growth can be attributed to the presence of a large base of manufacturers, more awareness about the product, and easier adoption of new technology.

The digital stethoscope market in Europe accounts for about 28.9% of the global market share. The region is predicted to present notable growth over the assessment period. The growing geriatric population and an effective healthcare infrastructure propel the regional market growth over the projected period.

Based on segmentation, the Wireless Transmission System stethoscopes is expected to grow at a substantial rate during the assessment period. This is due to the various benefits associated with the stethoscope such as the amplification of sounds and viewing of the received sound on a visual display.

Use promo code ->> FMITODAY to get flat 20% discount

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Domain

Stethoscope Market Size: Stethoscope market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 582.5 Mn in 2022, and progress at a healthy CAGR of 5.8% over the 2022-2030 assessment period.

Electronic Stethoscope Market Share: Electronic Stethoscope Market was valued at US$ 170.9 Mn in 2021 and the sales are expected to surpass US$ 259 Mn, increasing by 2.2x between 2022 and 2029.

LCD Digital Microscope Market Trends: LCD Digital Microscope Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size and Forecast, 2017 to 2027.

Digital Health Market Demand: Digital health market, which is expected to be worth USD 224.24 billion in 2022, is likely to grow at a CAGR of 27.7% from 2022 to 2032.

Digital X-Ray Equipment Market Analysis: Digital X-ray equipment market is projected to expand at an exceptional double-digit CAGR from 2022-2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports