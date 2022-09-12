Medical PPE Market Worth $28.5 Billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Medical PPE Market is projected to reach USD 28.5 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.4% from USD 20.4 billion in 2022, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) acts as a barrier between infectious viruses and the eyes, nose, mouth, and skin of the person using it. Thus, healthcare personnel use PPE to minimize their exposure to infectious microorganisms in the clinical environment. Products, such as gowns and gloves, are used to interrupt the transmission of pathogens when treating patients with communicable diseases.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=262127723



Browse in-depth TOC “Medical PPE Market”

231 - Market Data Tables

79 - Figures



List of Key Players:



3M (US), Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd (Canada), Ansell (Australia), MEDISCA Plattsburgh (US), O&M Halyard, Inc.(US), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (US), Cardinal Health, Inc (US), Medline Industries, LP (US), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), and Honeywell International Inc. (US).

Medical PPE Market Dynamics:



Driver: Increasing demand from healthcare sector to drive the market

Restraints: increasing skin allergies due to usage of PPE products to pose as a threat for market growth

Key Findings of the Study:



Protective clothing the largest type of Medical PPE market in 2021, in terms of value

Hospitals was the largest end-use industry for medical PPE market in 2021, in terms of value

North America was the largest market for Medical PPE in 2021, in terms of value.

“Protective clothing the largest type of Medical PPE market in 2021, in terms of value”



In the product segment, protective clothing accounted for the largest market share, owing to increase in use of coverall, gowns, and scrubs as a basic requirement for any healthcare personnel or patient. However, respiratory protection PPE is projected to grow at a highest CAGR, owing to rise in the usage of face masks by general public due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=262127723



“Hospitals was the largest end-use industry for medical PPE market in 2021, in terms of value”



The hospital segment accounted for the major share due to rapidly growing coronavirus cases. PPE helps in preventing the spread of germs in hospitals and clinics. Hospitals use three different types of medical gloves made up of vinyl, nitrile, and latex materials. Hospitals and clinics have mandated using protective gloves among healthcare workers to protect them against various pathogenic microorganisms.

“North America was the largest market for Medical PPE in 2021, in terms of value.”



North America is expected to hold the highest position in the market during the forecast period. This is due to increasing awareness regarding the safety & health laws mandating the proper use of safety gloves, isolation gowns, and face masks. The outbreak of COVID-19 in the United States led to a surge in demand for PPE by healthcare and paramedical workers. The continuous R&D in the healthcare sector will boost the regional industry growth. “Antiseptic and astringent were the largest type of Medical PPE market in 2021, in terms of value”

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=262127723



Browse Adjacent Markets: Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting



