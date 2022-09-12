United States Converging OTT and Pay TV Market Report 2022-2026: Revenues, Subscriptions, Operators, Main Players & Developments

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States OTT and Pay TV Market Forecasts to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the converging pay-TV and OTT TV episode and movie sectors.
OTT TV & Video Insight: Commentary on the main players and developments
- Forecasts: OTT TV & Video Forecasts for every year from 2020 to 2027
- SVOD forecasts for Netflix; Amazon Prime Video; Hulu; HBO Max; Showtime; Paramount+; Starz; Sling TV; Hulu Live; YouTube TV; Disney+; Apple TV+; Peacock
- AVOD forecasts for YouTube; Facebook; Hulu/Disney; Peacock/NBC; Pluto/Viacom; Tubi/Fox; Roku
Pay-TV Insight: Commentary on the main players and developments
- Forecasts: Pay TV Forecasts for every year from 2020 to 2027
- Forecasts for Comcast, Charter, Cox, Altice, AT&T U-Verse, DirecTV, Verizon Fios, Dish Network
Key Topics Covered:
Population (000)
- Total households (000)
- TV households (000)
- Fixed broadband holds (000)
- Smartphone subscribers (000)
- Tablet subscribers (000)
TV HH/Total HH
- Fixed broadband HH/Total HH
- Smartphone subs/Population
- Tablet subs/Population
OTT TV & video viewers (000)
- OTT TV & video viewers/pop
Online advertising total (US$
mil.)
AVOD (US$ mil.)
- Online rental revs (US$ mil.)
- DTO video revs (US$ mil.)
- SVOD revenues (US$ mil.)
- OTT TV & video revs (US$ mil.)
AVOD revenues/Population $
- SVOD revenues/Population $
- SVOD revs/SVOD subscriber $
Net SVOD homes (000)
- SVOD homes/TVHH
- SVOD homes/Fixed band HH
- SVOD subscriptions/SVOD homes
Gross SVOD subscriptions (000)
- SVOD subs/TVHH
- SVOD subs/Fixed band HH
- SVOD subs/Smartphone users
SVOD subscribers by operator (000)
- Netflix
- Amazon
- Disney+
- Apple TV+
- StarzPlay
- Shahid VIP
- OSN
- Others
Share of SVOD subscribers by operator (%)
- Netflix
- Amazon
- Disney+
- Apple TV+
- StarzPlay
- Shahid VIP
- OSN
- Others
SVOD revenues by operator (US$ mil.)
- Netflix
- Amazon
- Disney+
- Apple TV+
- StarzPlay
- Shahid VIP
- OSN
- Others
Share of SVOD revenues by operator (%)
- Netflix
- Amazon
- Disney+
- Apple TV+
- StarzPlay
- Shahid VIP
- OSN
- Others
SVOD ARPU by operator ($)
- Netflix
- Amazon
- Disney+
- Apple TV+
- StarzPlay
- Shahid VIP
- OSN
AVOD revenues by platform ($ million)
- YouTube
- Facebook/Instagram
- Other
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eqdkt6