Global Shape Memory Materials Market Report 2023-2033: Current and Future Patent Scenario & Assessment of Economic Prospects of the Market

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Shape Memory Materials 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyses the key applications and markets for shape memory alloys and shape memory polymers.

It provides an analysis of shape memory materials by types and properties. You will also gain an understanding of the current and future patent scenario & an assessment of economic prospects of the market for shape memory materials.

Shape memory materials are a widely-investigated class of smart materials capable of changing from one predetermined shape to another in response to a stimulus. The demand for structures capable of autonomously adapting their shape according to specific varying conditions has led to the development of shape memory materials such as Shape Memory Alloys (SMA) and Shape Memory Polymers (SMP).

Shape Memory Alloys (SMA) are able to recover their initial shape after deformation has occurred when subjected to particular thermal conditions. They possess super-elastic behaviour, which allows large deformations with limited or no residual strain, and a high power-to-weight ratio. Other properties include biocompatibility, high corrosion resistance, high wear resistance and high anti-fatigue.

SMAs are used in couplings, actuators and smart materials and are particularly suitable for adaptive structures in electrical components, construction, robotics, aerospace and automotive industries. Systems based on SMA actuators are already in use in valves and drives, where they offer lightweight, solid-state options to habitual actuators such as hydraulic, pneumatic and motor-based systems.

SMA is used in many other applications such as medical, controllers for hot water valves in showers, petroleum industry, vibration dampers, ball bearings, sensors, miniature grippers, microvalves, pumps, landing gears, eyeglass frames, material for helicopter blades, sprinklers in fine alarm systems, packaging devices for electronic materials, dental materials, etc. Cambridge Mechatronics Ltd (CML) Shape Memory Alloy (SMA) actuator is being utilized in Xiaomi's newly launched foldable handset, the Mix Fold 2. The medical market for NiTinol is a multi-million dollar market.

Shape memory polymers (SMPs) are programmable (multi)stimuli-responsive polymers that change shape and stiffness through a thermal transition such as a glass transition. SMPs can recover their initial shape upon direct or Joule heating, radiation and laser heating, microwaves, pressure, moisture, solvent or solvent vapours and change in the pH values.

Shape-memory polymers differ from SMAs by their glass transition or melting transition from a hard to a soft phase which is responsible for the shape-memory effect. In shape-memory alloys, martensitic/austenitic transitions are responsible for the shape-memory effect.

There are numerous advantages that make SMPs more attractive than shape memory alloys; however, there are also significant disadvantages. Applications of SMPs include smart textiles, medical devices, heat shrinkable packages for electronics, light-weight morphing structures, tunable damping structures and micro-actuators in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Companies profiled include

Awaji Materia Co., Ltd.

Cambridge Smart Plastics

Dynalloy, Inc.

Furukawa Electric Group

Maruho Hatsujyo Kogyo Co., Ltd

Nippon

re-fer AG

SAES Group (Memry Corporation)

The Smart Tire Company

VenoStent

Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY

1.1 Report scope

1.2 Research methodology

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 Market drivers

2.2 Markets and applications including TRL

2.3 Market challenges

3 TYPES OF SHAPE MEMORY MATERIALS

3.1 SHAPE MEMORY ALLOYS (SMA)

3.1.1 Shape memory effect

3.1.2 Pseudoelasticity (superelasticity)

3.1.3 Properties of SMAs

3.1.4 Nickel-Titanium (Ni-Ti) alloys

3.1.4.1 Properties

3.1.4.2 Commercialization

3.1.5 Copper-based SMAs

3.1.6 Iron-based SMAs

3.1.7 Hardened high temperature shape memory alloys (HTSMAs)

3.1.8 Titanium-Tantalum (Ti-Ta)-based alloys

3.1.9 SMA actuators

3.1.10 3D printed shape memory alloys

3.1.11 SMA smart foam

3.2 SHAPE MEMORY POLYMERS (SMP)

3.2.1 Shape memory polyurethane (SMPU)

3.2.2 Shape memory hydrogels (SMH)

3.2.2.1 Tough shape memory hydrogels

3.2.2.2 Triple-/multi-shape memory hydrogels

3.2.2.3 Multifunctional shape memory hydrogels

3.2.2.4 Stimuli-responsive hydrogel actuators

3.2.3 Nanofibers SMPs

3.2.4 Carbon nanotubes SMPs

3.3 SHAPE MEMORY CERAMICS (SMC)

4 SHAPE MEMORY PATENTING

5 SHAPE MEMORY MATERIALS MARKETS AND APPLICATIONS

5.1 MEDICAL, HEALTCHCARE AND DENTAL

5.1.1 Stents

5.1.2 Orthodontic archwires

5.1.3 Ablation devices

5.1.4 Orthopaedic staples

5.1.5 Prosthetics

5.1.6 Sutures

5.1.7 Tissue engineering

5.1.8 Insulin Pump

5.1.9 Rehabilitation

5.2 ELECTRONICS

5.2.1 Flexible electronics

5.2.2 Displays

5.2.3 Smartphone camera actuators

5.2.4 Electrical appliances

5.3 CONSUMER GOODS

5.3.1 Eyeglass frames

5.3.2 Home appliances

5.4 CONSTRUCTION

5.4.1 Vibration damping

5.4.2 Memory steel

5.5 AVIATION AND AEROSPACE

5.5.1 SMA actuators

5.5.1.1 Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)

5.5.2 Shape memory tires

5.5.3 SMA composites

5.6 TEXTILES

5.6.1 Medical textiles

5.6.2 Breathable fabrics

5.6.3 Energy-storage textiles for wearables

5.7 AUTOMOTIVE

5.7.1 SMA actuators

5.7.2 SMA valves

5.7.3 Autonomous vehicles

5.7.4 Tires

5.8 ROBOTICS

5.9 FILTRATION

5.9.1 Medical filters

5.9.2 Other filters

5.10 ANTI-COUNTERFEITING AND SECURITY

5.11 OTHER MARKETS

6 GLOBAL REVENUES AND REGIONAL MARKETS

6.1 Global market to 2033, by market (USD)

6.2 Global market to 2033, by region

7 SHAPE MEMORY COMPANY PROFILES (49 company profiles)

8 REFERENCES

Companies Mentioned

Admedes Schuessler GmbH

Awaji Materia Co., Ltd

Alfmeier Prazision AG

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)

Acquandas GmbH

Cambridge Smart Plastics

Cambridge Mechatronics Limited

Composite Technology Development, Inc

Confluent Medical Technologies Inc

Cornerstone Research Group, Inc

Covestro AG

Daido Steel Co., Ltd

DuPont de Nemours, Inc

Dynalloy, Inc

ETO MAGNETIC GmbH

Euroflex GmbH

Exergyn

Fort Wayne Metals Research Products Corp

G.RAU GmbH

Furukawa Techno Material Co., Ltd

Goodfellow Corporation

Grikin Advanced Material Co., Ltd

Furukawa Techno Material Co., Ltd

Ingpuls GmbH

Johnson Matthey plc

Lanzhou Seemine Shape Memory Alloy Co. Ltd

Lubrizol Advanced Materials

Maruho Hatsujyo Kogyo Co., Ltd

Medshape, Inc

Mementis GmbH

Nippon Mektron Ltd

Nippon Steel Corp

Norland Products, Inc

Piolax, Inc

re-fer AG

Shanghai Shape Memory Alloy Co. Ltd

Shape Change Technologies LLC

Shape Memory Medical, Inc

SAES Getters S.p.A

The SMART Tire Company

SMP Technologies Inc

Smarter Alloys Inc

Solvay SA

Spintech LLC

Sun Co. Tracking

TiNi Aerospace, Inc./Ensign-Bickford Industries

Toray Advanced Materials Korea, Inc

2SMArtEST Srl

VenoStent, Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mp3ia5