Learning And Education Toys Global Market Report 2022

The global learning and education toys market is expected to grow from $46.30 billion in 2021 to $50.09 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.19%. The learning and education toys market is expected to reach $64.40 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.48%.



The learning and education toys market consist of the sale of learning and education toys by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) which refer to toys affecting children’s growth and development.Learning and educational toys are beneficial to brain development since they aid in the development of logical and reasoning skills as well as spatial thinking.



Toys and board games help youngsters learn while also helping them develop social and communication skills.



The main products of learning and education toys are building sets, games and puzzles, sports and outdoor toys.Building sets encourages problem-solving skills and hand-eye coordination.



Pre-schoolers use their imaginations to create buildings, vehicles, animals, and more from simple construction sets.The learning and education toys are categorized based on the age groups upto 5 years, 5 to 10 years, and above 10 years.



These toys are made available through various distribution channels which include, hypermarket/supermarket, specialty stores, departmental stores and online channels.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the learning and education toys market in 2021. The regions covered in learning and education toys market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rise in demand for strategy-based and educational-based toys among children is driving the growth of the learning and education toys market.Educational toys are the objects of play and they are generally designed for children, which stimulates learning.



They are intended to meet an educational purpose such as teaching a child about a particular subject or helping a child develop a particular skill.Strategy-based toys also improve the skills of the child.



For instance, in August 2021, according to a survey by The NPD Group, toy industry sales increased by 15% to $22.45 billion in the first half (1H) of 2021 vs the same time period in 2020, and 28% when compared to the $17.59 billion generated in 1H 2019. Infant, toddler and preschool toys (14%), dolls (10%), and building sets (38%) ranked in the top five for revenue in the learning and education toys market. The highest sub-segment growth was seen in strategic trading card games, which increased 136%, from $341.70 million in the 1H of 2019 to $805.80 million in the same period of 2021. The leading trading card game maker, Pokémon celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2021 can also be a driving factor in this segment.



The smart technology embedded learning and educational toys are gaining popularity in the learning and education toys market.Smart toys, have some level of artificial intelligence, which means they can learn, change how they communicate with the user, respond to external stimuli, and follow pre-programmed patterns.



These toys give kids the ability to create their own play experience and act as a valuable educational tool.Major companies in the learning and education toys market are focusing on developing smart toys to grab the market share.



For instance, in May 2021, Makeblock, a private Chinese technology company, has launched Codeybot, an educational robot that teaches children with basic programming through through a variety of intuitive features.Further in May 2021, the American multinational toy manufacturer, Mattel has launched Hot Wheels AI Street Shaker smart car and gaming controller which helps in adding more players to the set and extend the race.



With the help of AI starter kit, players can follow the smart track or race independently in ai mode, as well as off-track in RC mode.



In January 2022, Everi Holdings Inc, a US-based provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, has agreed to acquire certain assets, including intellectual property and game development technology of Atlas Gaming Pty Ltd and Atlas Gaming Technologies Pty Ltd, for an undisclosed amount.By acquiring the assets, Everi’s existing game production studios and portfolio of titles will be enhanced, which will pave the road for future expansion into new international markets.



Atlas development and engineering team members will join Everi as part of the acquisition of these assets. Atlas Gaming is an Australian developer and provider of proprietary gaming content and products.



The countries covered in the learning and education toys market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA

