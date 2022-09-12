New York, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319258/?utm_source=GNW





The global artificial intelligence in marketing market is expected to grow from $13.51 billion in 2021 to $17.46 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.25%. The artificial intelligence in marketing market is expected to grow to $48.91 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.38%.



The artificial Intelligence in marketing market consists of the sale of artificial Intelligence solutions in marketing by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to obtaining and evaluating consumer data for making marketing decisions on behalf of an algorithm or machine learning engines.Artificial intelligence (AI) marketing helps in making automated judgments that are based on data gathering, analysis, and further observations of the data from the audience or economic patterns that may influence marketing efforts.



AI systems learn how to engage with consumers based on data and customer profiles effectively, then give them personalized messages at the perfect moment without marketing staff intervention, guaranteeing optimal productivity.



The main types of technologies used in artificial intelligence in marketing are machine learning, context-aware computing, natural language processing and computer vision.The machine learning solutions in marketing refers to a computer programme can learn and adapt to new data without human involvement.



Machine learning is a type of artificial intelligence (AI) that helps in maintaining built-in algorithms of a computer’s up to date.These technologies are offered through hardware, software and services and deployed through cloud or on-premises.



Artificial intelligence in marketing have applications in social media advertising, search advertising, dynamic pricing, virtual assistant, content curation, sales and marketing automation, analytics platform, others.



APAC was the largest region in the artificial intelligence in marketing market in 2021. The regions covered in the artificial intelligence in marketing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing adoption of virtual assistants is expected to drive the artificial intelligence in marketing market.Virtual assistants are services over the internet or dedicated network with delivery on demand.



Due to the pandemic and lockdowns, small and medium-scale enterprises are increasingly focusing on streamlining their business models by adopting virtual assistants.For instance, in April 2022, ThriveMyWay publisehd an article which states that chatbot ecommerce transactions is projected to hit $112 billion by 2023.



Conversational technologies such as virtual agents and chatbots can help businesses save up to 30% on customer support costs. Hence, the increasing adoption of virtual assistants will increase the demand for artificial intelligence in the marketing market.



The advancement of technologies is seen as an emerging trend in artificial intelligence (AI) in marketing market.Software companies are bringing new advanced technology for automated and integrated business models.



In October 2020, IBM planned to provide its IBM Watson, an AI for business toolset to industry leaders and make it available across the advertising ecosystem. Altering existing business practices can provide firms with improved AI capabilities in language, automation, and trust.



In March 2022, Zoomd Technologies Ltd., an Israel-based company marketing tech company announced the acquisition of Albert Technologies Ltd., for an undisclosed amount. Through this deal, Zoomd aims to expand its products onto a Self-Service and SaaS business model using Albert’s expertise in artificial intelligence (AI) and add Fortune 500 customers that will now be able to use Zoomd products and services. Albert Technologies Ltd. is a US-based company offering artificial intelligence marketing solution.



The countries covered in the artificial intelligence in marketing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

