Shell Chooses Driivz’s EV charging and smart energy management platform

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driivz, a leading global software supplier to EV charging operators and service providers, announced today that Shell has selected the Driivz EV charging and smart energy management platform to help accelerate the build out of new charging locations in more than 10 European countries, supporting Shell’s ambition to operate over 500,000 charge points globally by 2025 and 2,500,000 by 2030.

“We are thrilled to help Shell realize its commitment to providing the best and most convenient EV charging experience available,” said Doron Frenkel, CEO and founder of Driivz. “We are excited about the synergies between our two companies and our shared vision for emobility and sustainability for the health of the planet.”

Initially, Shell will deploy Driivz’s EV charge point operations management software as the framework for new installations in Austria and France, leveraging the platform’s scalability to expand to other European markets.

Operational excellence is a core pillar of the Driivz platform, which provides real-time monitoring of charger status and remote self-healing capabilities that proactively resolve up to 80% of charger issues, enabling Shell to deliver a superior charging experience. The Driivz platform is hardware-agnostic and supports many charger types and standards, providing Shell with a solution that is future-ready and backwards-compatible for all OCPP protocols, and capable of roaming with other EV charging networks. The Driivz solution will integrate with Shell’s driver-facing “Shell Recharge” app. Driivz’s smart energy management software and proprietary interface for EV fleet management complement Shell’s support for commercial and fleet customers in decarbonizing and electrifying their fleets.

About Driivz

Driivz, a wholly owned subsidiary of Vontier, is a leading global software supplier to EV operators and service providers, accelerating the plug-in EV industry's dynamic and continuous transformation. The company's intelligent, cloud-based platform spans EV charging operations, energy management, advanced billing capabilities and driver self-service tools. Based in Israel, Driivz's team of EV experts serve customers in more than 25 countries, including global industry players such as Volvo Group, EVgo, Centrica, Circle K, ElaadNL, ESB, Mer and eMobility Power. Driivz's platform manages tens of thousands of EV chargers in North America, Europe, and APAC, used by more than 1 million EV drivers. For more information, please visit http://www.driivz.com .