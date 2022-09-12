Kevin and Heather Klein Named as Honourary Chairs for the Homes For Heroes Capital Campaign in support of the Winnipeg Kinsmen Veterans’ Village

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homes For Heroes (H4H) Foundation is extremely pleased to announce that City Councillor for Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood, Kevin Klein, together with his wife, Heather, have volunteered to lead the Homes For Heroes $6.5 million Capital Campaign in support of the Winnipeg Kinsmen Veterans’ Village.



On May 25th, 2022, H4H announced its plan to build the Winnipeg Kinsmen Veterans’ Village – a group of 20 tiny homes, a resource centre, two on-site counsellors, community gardens and recreation spaces. H4H and Councillor Klein joined representatives from all three levels of government in announcing funding for the project as well as the Winnipeg Kinsmen Club, which presented the charity with a $1 million cheque at the event.

“I have been impressed with this project from the very beginning and have done my best to help Dave Howard’s team to move it along. Homes For Heroes has already assembled a most impressive team of Campaign members drawn from our Winnipeg community and Heather and I are looking forward to working with them to ensure the success of this Veterans’ Village,” offered Councillor Kevin Klein.

David Howard, CEO of Homes For Heroes Foundation, stated “We couldn’t be more pleased to have Heather and Kevin agree to support our charity. Both Kevin and Heather have strong connections to the Winnipeg community. They fully understand the problem of homelessness in Winnipeg, and both share a deep and abiding desire to assist our Veterans-in-need. We have always believed that the issue of Veteran homelessness is not going to be solved by governments alone. It takes the support of private foundations, corporations, individuals, as well as the active backing of outstanding people like the Kleins, to ensure that we can provide a meaningful solution to the plight of our Veterans who are living rough. These men and women stood on guard for Canada and now it is our job to ensure that they are taken care of in their time of need.”

Cameron Diggon, the Director of Fund Development for Homes For Heroes, added “We could not have asked for better leaders than Heather and Kevin and the timing is perfect. Back in May we announced that the funds raised to date had exceeded 40% of our total budget. Now is when the active support of the community itself will be critical if we are to achieve our goal.”

About H4H Foundation : The mission of the Homes For Heroes Foundation is to provide a caring and comprehensive solution to homelessness among Canada’s Veterans. To do so, they are building unique, affordable and innovative urban villages to house veterans during their transition back to civilian life; and providing full-service, wrap-around programming that will deliver the resources, training and counselling necessary to ensure their success on this journey – enabling them to achieve the goal of living independently in the long term. The Winnipeg Village will be the fourth such initiative undertaken by the Foundation, with the first two Villages in Calgary and Edmonton now in operation.

For more information, please contact Cameron Diggon, Vice President and Director of Fund Development, Homes For Heroes Foundation at (403) 850-2746 or cameron@h4hf.ca



H4H Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/H4HFcanada/

H4H Website: https://homesforheroesfoundation.ca