$58 Billion Worldwide Abrasives Industry to 2027 - Featuring Robert Bosch Power Tools, 3M and Asahi Diamond Industrial Among Others

The global abrasives market reached a value of US$ 42.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 58.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.15% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Abrasives refer to mineral-based substances that are used for polishing, grinding and cleaning surfaces. They are utilized in ultrasonic machining, abrasive jet machining and magnetic field-assisted polishing. Besides this, as they help remove excess sizing, slicing and material, they are commonly employed in the manufacturing of intricate components or creating ultra-smooth surfaces for machines and aircraft. They also find extensive application in the automotive sector for lowering noise levels, minimizing carbon emissions and manufacturing automotive parts, such as mirrors, valve springs and fuel and de-aeration tanks.



At present, the market is experiencing growth on account of the burgeoning automotive industry. Moreover, the thriving electronics and manufacturing industries act as another growth-inducing factor. Abrasives are used in these industries to scrape the metal in small amounts for manufacturing semiconductors and other electronic equipment with precision.

Apart from this, leading players are focusing on various product innovations, such as the development of polyester- and fabric-based abrasives. They are also introducing advanced coated abrasives for metal fabrication, which is propelling the abrasives market growth. Besides this, the growing adoption of super-abrasives, such as industrial diamonds for precision grinding and cutting of hard metals, is also boosting their sales worldwide.



Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Robert Bosch Power Tools GmbH, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Fujimi Inc., Saint-Gobain Group, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, 3M, Asahi Diamond Industrial Co., Ltd., Carborundum Universal Limited., TYROLIT Schleifmittelwerke Swarovski KG, NIPPON RESIBON CORPORATION, Krebs & Riedel Schleifscheibenfabrik GmbH & Co. KG, Abrasiflex Pty Ltd., Noritake Co., Limited, DEERFOS.COM, and Sankyo-Rikagaku Ltd. etc.



