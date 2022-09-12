New York, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Advanced Energy Storage Systems Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319257/?utm_source=GNW





The global advanced energy storage systems market is expected to grow from $15.34 billion in 2021 to $16.69 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.79%. The advanced energy storage systems market is expected to grow to $23.38 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.81%.



The advanced energy storage systems market consists of sales of advanced energy storage systems by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to advanced devices that convert electrical energy from power systems and store it to supply electrical energy when needed later.The advanced energy storage systems enable to use and manage the electrical energy efficiently.



The energy can be used to produce semiconductors, data storage devices, solar cells, and electricity.



The main technology of advanced energy storage systems are pumped hydro storage, electrochemical storage, electromechanical storage, and thermal storage.Electrochemical energy storage encompasses all secondary batteries.



Batteries use an electrochemical oxidation-reduction reverse reaction to convert the chemical energy contained in their active materials into electric energy.Batteries are currently manufactured in a variety of sizes for a wide range of applications.



Advanced energy storage systems are applied in transportation, grid storage, and other applications. These are used by residential and non-residential.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the advanced energy storage system market in 2021. The regions covered in advanced energy storage systems market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing investments in renewable energy are expected to propel the growth of the advanced energy storage systems market.Renewable energy, also known as clean energy is in high demand as it is a non-polluting source of energy and is replenished by nature.



The governments and private sectors globally are significantly investing in renewable energy as it is beneficial for minimizing pollution while conserving natural resources.This rise of investments in renewable energy will create a significant demand for advanced energy storage systems as these are essential to store and manage the energy generated as well as supply for use when needs arise.



For instance, according to the estimates by the autonomous intergovernmental organization the International Energy Agency (IEA), the global power sector investment was expected to rise by 5% to more than $820 billion in 2021 over 2020.Renewables dominated new power generation investment, accounting for 70% of the $530 billion spent on all new power generation capacity in 2021.



The remaining amount was invested in grids and storage. A dollar spent on wind and solar photovoltaic (PV) deployment currently generate four times the electricity of a dollar spent on the same technologies a decade ago, owing to rapid technological advancements and cost reductions. Therefore, the increasing investments in renewable energy will drive the growth of the advanced energy storage systems market.



Technology advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the advanced energy storage systems market.Key players in the market are focusing on implementing technological advancements such as software integration in advanced energy storage systems.



These advanced energy storage systems enable advanced features such as improved controls, monitoring, and forecasting abilities, resulting in efficient use of energy.Companies offering these systems can gain a competitive edge in the market.



For instance, in June 2021, Honeywell, a US-based global advanced-technology company introduced its battery energy storage system (BESS) platform technology with integrated controls, monitoring, and forecasting capabilities.The new BESS Platform will target large commercial and industrial (C&Is) users, independent power producers (IPPs), and utilities.



It provides customers with asset monitoring, distributed energy resource management, supervisory control, and analytics capabilities to forecast and optimize energy use, made possible with software integration.



In May 2022, Bhago Mobility Solutions Private Limited, an Indian green energy company of Modern Automotive Limited, an Indian Next-Gen Technology Startup acquired a stake in Pastiche Energy Solutions (P) Ltd for an undisclosed amount.This stake acquisition will leverage the expertise of both the companies to make a footprint in advanced energy storage and green mobility by producing solid-state batteries, lithium batteries, and allied products for applications such as energy storage, electric mobility, defense, and others.



Pastiche Energy Solutions (P) Ltd is an Indian manufacturer of batteries for advanced energy storage.



The countries covered in the advanced energy storage systems market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

