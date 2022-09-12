NP Digital Canada Bolsters Team with Ian Spencer as VP of SEO to Further Advance Rapidly Expanding Business

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NP Digital, a leader in performance marketing, strengthens its solutions team announcing Ian Spencer as Vice President of SEO to accelerate growth for Canadian clients. In this role, Spencer will advance the SEO team and offering in Canada while creating synergies across channels and international teams.

Spencer joins with a tremendous amount of experience across a variety of marketing functions both on the agency and brand side, having worked with Hudson's Bay, Scotiabank, Holt Renfrew and most recently as Global Director of Paid Media at Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. At NP Digital his leadership will continue building on the business momentum happening in Canada over the last several months, most recently with notable client additions of Decathlon and Vetster. Spencer’s deep understanding and integrated approach to performance marketing brings a unique advantage to drive business growth for Canadian brands across all verticals.

“Throughout his career Ian has embodied a vision of looking beyond boundaries to seize opportunities and expand business in quantifiable and meaningful ways. We share that vision,” said Ronnie Malewski, Managing Director of NP Digital Canada. “Integrated omnichannel marketing is essential to reach consumers today. Ian’s deep specialty in this area will be instrumental in helping our clients grow and we could not be more excited to welcome his leadership to the team.”

Having been accountable for performance marketing for some of the largest brands and agencies in Canada, Spencer is adept at optimizing performance across regions and generating new global revenue.

“It’s clear NP Digital is building momentum in Canada and I’m looking forward to bolstering a team of top local talent and innovating strategies that exceed client expectations,” said Spencer.

About NP Digital:

NP Digital is a performance marketing agency focused on enterprise and mid-market challenger brands. NP Digital also supports the small business market with its NP Accel division. Underpinned by its proprietary technology division and platform Ubersuggest, NP Digital is regarded as one of the fastest-growing, award-winning performance marketing agencies in the industry. NP Digital views marketing through a consultative lens that takes a holistic view when applying specialist execution to build meaningful partnerships. These partnerships include some of the world’s most prominent Fortune 500 brands in addition to mid-size, DTC challenger-type organizations. NP Digital spans across the globe with 700 employees in 15 different countries and 40 of the 50 U.S. states. For more information visit npdigital.com or neilpatel.com/ubersuggest.

