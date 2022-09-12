New York, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "3D NAND Flash Memory Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319256/?utm_source=GNW





The global 3D NAND flash memory market is expected to grow from $12.34 billion in 2021 to $15.36 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.51%. The 3D NAND flash memory market is expected to reach $34.86 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.74%.



The 3D NAND flash memory market consists of sales of flash memory by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that is used for storage, to make device faster and run more efficiently and use less energy. It is a form of non-volatile memory chip where the memory cells are stacked vertically in numerous layers for storing and data transfer between a personal computer (PC) and digital devices.



The main types of 3D NAND flash memory are single-level cell, multi-level cell and triple-level cell.The multi-level cell flash memory refers to a flash memory that stores more than one bit of information per memory cell.



These 3D NAND flash memory have application in cameras, laptops & PCs, smartphones & tablets and other application and the end-user include automotive, consumer electronics, enterprise, healthcare, and other end-user.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the 3D NAND flash memory market in 2021. The regions covered in the 3D NAND flash memory market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increase in demand for data centers is expected to propel the growth of the 3D NAND flash memory market.A data center is a physical place where a company’s mission-critical applications and data are stored.



A data center’s design is based on a network of computer and storage resources that allows for delivering shared applications and data.It has components with redundant capacity and a single, non-redundant distribution path.



For instance, in August 2021, Tech Wire Asia published an article which states that the demand for data center infrastructures is growing at a rapid pace in India, as cloud adoption, as well as data consumption and generation by around 500 million digital users, are reaching unprecedented levels. Further, a 2021 report by the real estate services firm, JLL India showed that Indian data center sector would need $3.7 billion investments over the next three years to meet the industry requirement for six million sq. ft. of development. Therefore, the rising demand for data centers is expected to drive the 3D Nand flash memory market.



Product innovation has emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the 3D NAND flash memory market.Major companies operating in the 3D NAND flash memory sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to meet customer demand.



For instance, in December 2021, Yangtze River Storage Technology Co., Ltd. (YMTC), a China-based integrated device manufacturer (IDM) that designs, manufactures, and sells 3D NAND flash memory, has announced that the company has started production of its newly developed 128-Layer, 3D QLC NAND. Similarly, in February 2021, Kioxia Corporation and Western Digital Corp, have announced that it has developed a sixth-generation, 162-layer 3D flash memory technology by utilizing a wide range of technology and manufacturing innovations. The latest NAND 3D flash memory was developed by the companies to cater the demand of emerging applications enabled by 5G networks, artificial intelligence and autonomous systems.



In January 2022, SK Hynix, a South Korea-based company specializing in manufacturing dynamic random-access memory chips and flash memory chips, acquired the first phase of Intel NAND and SSD business for, $7 billion.The acquisition aims to strengthen SK Hynix’s capabilities to develop latest versions of 3D NAND flash memory and transform the memory storage business.



SK Hynix sees an opportunity to raise its NAND flash business to the same level of competitiveness as its world-leading DRAM business. Intel is an US-based company operating in cloud computing, Internet of Things, NAND flash memory and data center.



The countries covered in the 3D NAND flash memory market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

