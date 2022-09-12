With 8.7% CAGR, Access Control Market Worth USD 20.02 Billion by 2027

Pune, India, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global access control market size is projected to grow from USD 11.17 billion in 2020 to USD 20.02 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.7% in the forecast period. Growing demand for cloud-based systems and the increasing popularity of mobile access control systems amongst enterprises will aid the market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in its recent report, titled “Access Control Market Forecast, 2020-2027.” As per the report, the market size was USD 10.31 billion in 2019.

Key Industry Developments:

February 2020 – ASSA ABLOY Group announced the acquisition of the United Kingdom-based solution provider, Biosite Systems Ltd. The acquisition is aimed at consolidating its position by providing innovative access control solutions to their customers.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/access-control-market-104592





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR 8.7% 2027 Value Projection USD 20.02 Billion Base Year 2019 Access Control Market Size in 2019 USD 10.31 Billion Historical Data for 2016 to 2018 No. of Pages 180 Segments covered Component, Type, Application and Geography Access Control Market Growth Drivers Merger and Acquisition by Eminent Companies to Expand Product Portfolio and Boost Sales Revenue North America to Remain at Forefront; Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Computing Solutions to Favor Growth Increasing Demand for Mobile Access Control Systems to Promote Growth





COVID-19 to Accelerate Demand for Multifactor Authentication System

The global IT industry has advanced its security approaches and capabilities to provide faster responses to data thefts. The COVID-19 pandemic has proved to be the catalyst for accelerating this growth as the growing concerns regarding cyberattacks and phishing attacks are driving the adoption of multifactor authentication systems amongst enterprises. This development is likely to favor the market growth during the forecast period.

Access control is an efficient method that guarantees total access of the company data to its users. It provides data security to the users that enables access to valuable information and resources to the designated people while preventing data theft. Moreover, it provides access control policies and security technology to protect confidential information such as customer data for an enterprise.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/access-control-market-104592





Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Demand for Mobile Access Control Systems to Promote Growth

According to the survey by HID Global in 2019, around 54% of businesses are likely to shift to mobile access control systems by 2022. The growing adoption of smartphone and mobility devices is driving the organizations to introduce enterprise mobility access control solutions. These solutions provide increased productivity, reduced technology overhead, and saves cost and time. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of cloud-based systems amongst enterprises is expected to contribute to the global access control market during the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

Detailed individual and collective study of all the market segments;

Thorough analysis of the factors driving and retarding market growth;

Comprehensive assessment of the regional developments influencing the market; and

In-depth profiling and examination of the key market players and their dominant strategies.

Segmentation:

Homeland Segment Held 10.7% Market Share in 2019

The homeland segment, based on application, held a market share of about 10.7% in 2019 and is anticipated to experience significant growth during the forecast period. This is ascribable to factors such as the growing demand for advanced access control systems to prevent thefts across residential places.

Competitive Landscape

Merger and Acquisition by Eminent Companies to Expand Product Portfolio and Boost Sales Revenue

The global access control market is fragmented by the presence of major companies focusing on acquiring other small companies to develop advanced systems to cater to the growing demand from manufacturing and industries, military and defense, and oil & gas sector globally.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/access-control-market-104592





Regional Analysis

North America to Remain at Forefront; Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Computing Solutions to Favor Growth

Among all the regions, North America is expected to remain dominant and hold the highest position in the global access control market during the forecast period. This dominance is attributable to the increasing adoption of cloud computing-based systems and the presence of established players that are developing advanced access control systems in the region between 2020 and 2027. North America stood at USD 3.81 billion in 2019.

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to showcase significant growth backed by the growing adoption of smartphones and mobile computing devices in the region.

List of Key Companies Operating in the Access Control Market are:

Nedap N.V. (Netherlands)

Genetec Inc. (Montreal, Canada)

Honeywell International Inc (North Carolina, United States)

Dots Info Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd., (Mumbai, India)

Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH (New York, United States)

KISI Inc. (Brooklyn, NY, United States)

HID Global Corporation (Texas, United States)

Matrix Comsec Pvt. Ltd. (Gujrat, India)

Enterprise Systems Corporation (Texas, United States)

Perco (Saint Petersburg, Russia)

Identiv, Inc. (California, United States)

Centrify Corporation (California, United States)

dormakaba Holding AG (Rümlang, Switzerland)

Allegion plc (Ireland)

Johnson Controls, Inc. (Cork, Ireland)

ASSA ABLOY group (Stockholm, Sweden)

Ekran System Inc. (California, United States)

SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. (Austin, Texas, United States)

TED Systems, Lenexa, KS. (Lenexa, United States)

Gemalto N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

IMEDIA France (Courbevoie, France)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (Munich, Germany)

Mace Security International Inc. (Ohio, United States)





Quick Buy – Access Control Market Research Report

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/104592





Major Table of Contents:

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Profiles of Key Players Overview Key Management Headquarters etc Offerings/Business Segments Key Details Employee Size Key Financials Past and Current Revenue Gross Margin Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments

Primary Interview Responses

Annexure / Appendix Global Access Control Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027 By Component (Value) Hardware Authentication System Biometric Card Based Touch Screen and Keypads Door Contacts Intruder Alarm System Detection System Motion Detector Glass Break Detector Door / Window Sensor Software Services Training and Consulting Installation and Integration Maintenance and Support By Access Control Type (Value) Discretionary Access Control (DAC) Mandatory Access Control (MAC) Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) By Application (Value) Homeland Security Commercial Residential Industrial By Region (Value) North America South America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific North America Access Control Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027 By Component (Value) Hardware Authentication System Biometric Card Based Touch Screen and Keypads Door Contacts Intruder Alarm System Detection System Motion Detector Glass Break Detector Door / Window Sensor Software Services Training and Consulting Installation and Integration Maintenance and Support By Access Control Type (Value) Discretionary Access Control (DAC) Mandatory Access Control (MAC) Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) By Application (Value) Homeland Security



TOC Continued…!





FAQs

How big is the access control industry?

The access control market size was USD 10.31 billion in 2019

How fast is the access control market growing?

The access control market will exhibit a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period, 2020-2027





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245