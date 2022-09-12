Flight Simulator Market Size, Status, Growth Outlook, Top Key Players and Forecast 2028

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Flight Simulator Market.

The global Flight Simulator Market is estimated to be valued over USD 5.62 billion by 2028; It is anticipated to reach a CAGR over 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2028.

The flight simulator device include effective aircraft operations, reduced operating costs, and visual systems that offer a near-real-world experience and are expected to provide market growth opportunities in the years to come. Also includes a mission-critical training program that ensures growing demand for better and more effective pilot training is expected to spur growth. Demand is expected to grow over the next eight years due to the increasing importance of aviation safety and the need for extensive training.

The flight simulators are manufactured to imitate the cockpit and the cabin of actual aircraft. The dashboard of the flight simulator is secure with motion and visual systems to create realistic environments for the pilots. This allows the pilots to precisely feel the movement in aircraft and the visual systems aids them to work out with the approach procedures at the airports. The visual systems are intended to offer the pilots with satellite quality 180 degree view.

Industry Insights:

CAE:

March 2021 – CAE USA, a division of CAE Inc., announced that it had received a contract from CBP, one of the largest law enforcement organizations, to provide United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) aircraft pilot training services.

Thales:

September 2020 – Thales Group, headquartered in France, announced that the French civil aviation authority (DGAC) had granted level D full flight simulator qualification to the company’s newly developed Reality H® helicopter simulator.

Airbus SE:

June 2020 – Airbus S.A.S., a division of Airbus SE, has received a contract to upgrade existing full mission simulators (FMS) and cockpit trainers (CT) in Laage. This contract also includes additional two FMS deliveries with extended training capability from two to four simulators. The primary aim of this contract was to upgrade the training capabilities of German Eurofighter pilots.

Regional Insights:

North America emerged as a key market for flight simulator accounting for over 27% of global revenue in 2021 and is expected to witness slow growth over the forecast period. This is owing to early technology adoption by companies and consumers. In addition, rigorous regulations enforced by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Federal Aviation Regulations including Sec. 61.64 for the use of flight simulator for training resolution may further spur the regional growth.

As a part of Flight Simulator market segmentation, our study exhibits a market analysis based on type, Market application and Historic Data:

Attributes Details (Current Scenario) Base-Year 2020-2021 Historic Data 2019-2020 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Regions Covered



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa By Type/function



FFS (Full Flight Simulator)

FTD (Flight Training Devices)

Others (FBS/FMS) By Application Military

Commercial CAGR (XX%) 5.1 % (Current Market Analysis) Customization Available Yes, the report can be customized as per your need. (Free 15% Customization) Delivery Format PDF, and Excel through Email

Key benefits of the report:

-This study presents the analytical representation of the global Flight Simulator market along with the current trends and future estimates to determine the forthcoming investment pockets.

-The research report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with thorough analysis of the global Flight Simulator market share.

-The current market is qualitatively and quantitatively analyzed from 2022 to 2028 to highlight the global Flight Simulator market business scenario.

-Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the strength of buyers and suppliers in the market.

-The report provides a detailed global Flight Simulator market analysis based on competitive landscape.

An electrical and mechanical system known as a flight simulator simulates flight conditions for the purpose of training pilots and other crew members. It aids in acquainting instructors with the handling, operations, and flight circumstances of real flights. To obtain knowledge and comprehension in the field, simulations are used to imitate or recreate a system or event. For complex situations to be experimented with safely, simulations are crucial.

A series of exercises for creating the battlefield atmosphere without actual hostilities is known as military simulation and training. Military simulation and training solutions serve as an effective strategy, which is widely embraced by military forces throughout the world, for successful training activities of the military personnel without involving large costs for training. High-end technology-enabled platforms are used in military simulation and training to give military personnel effective operational capability. Solutions for military simulation and training lower the use of live equipment, improving cost effectiveness.

Military and defence training is predicted to see the highest CAGR during the projected period based on end-user. The operational expenses of military training have decreased due to ongoing developments in simulation technology, which has expanded the usage of simulators in this setting. Increasing demand for virtual training environment for both commercial and military purposes and growing need for cost effective training, especially for flights are expected to accelerate the Simulator market during forecast period.