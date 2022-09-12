Orezone Pours First Gold at the Bomboré Mine

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE, OTCQX: ORZCF) (the “Company” or “Orezone”) is very pleased to announce that the Company has poured first gold from its Bomboré Mine, located in Burkina Faso.



The construction of the Bomboré Mine was completed under budget, on time, and with no lost time injuries. Commissioning of the process plant commenced in late July with ore introduced into the circuit near the end of August. The plant continues to operate well with all systems functioning as designed resulting in gold recoveries slightly above expectations. Current mill feed is a combination of direct tipped ore from the pits and from stockpiles at the ROM pad. Mining operations are performing as planned and will ramp up as the mine enters commercial production expected in early Q4-2022.

Patrick Downey, President and CEO stated:

“I want to give recognition and thanks to the entire Bomboré team for their extraordinary efforts in achieving this important milestone of first gold. The team exceeded expectations by delivering the plant construction under budget in a period marked by rapid inflation and COVID-related disruptions. This team includes our employees, communities, consultants, contractors, and local businesses under the guidance and direction of the Bomboré site leadership in conjunction with Lycopodium, our EPCM contractor. In a short span of twenty months, we have successfully financed and constructed this greenfield project, mined over 15.7 million tonnes of material, including 5.8 million tonnes of ore, while maintaining the health and safety of our workforce.”

Michael Halvorson, Chairman of the Board stated:

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to congratulate management and the entire Orezone organization in becoming West Africa’s newest gold producer. Their exemplary work to overcome unprecedented challenges in logistics, supply chain issues, rising input prices and amid the COVID pandemic is a testament of their unwavering commitment to the project. I also want to acknowledge our lending partners and shareholders, whose strong support has allowed the Bomboré Mine to be built. We are now well-positioned to generate meaningful cashflows to assist with our future Phase II sulphide expansion and to provide sustainable benefits to our local communities and host country, and enduring employment to our Burkinabé workforce.”





Orezone’s Burkina Faso Country Manager, Ousseni Derra and VP, Project Development, Ricardo Rodrigues holding the first gold doré bar from the Bomboré Mine.

Final Construction, Commissioning and First Gold Pour

For the Company’s latest video on the final stages of construction, commissioning, and first gold pour, please click on the following link: https://youtu.be/uFBhwapMD-8

About Orezone Gold Corporation

Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE OTCQX: ORZCF) is a Canadian gold mining company operating the open pit Bomboré Mine in Burkina Faso.

The technical report for the 2019 Feasibility Study on the Bomboré Project entitled NI 43-101 Technical Report (Amended) Feasibility Study of the Bomboré Gold Project is available on SEDAR under the Company’s profile at www.Sedar.com .

Orezone is focusing on mining and processing the Phase I near surface free-dig oxides at a planned annual throughput of 5.2 million tonnes. The Company believes that Bomboré has a significant underlying sulphide resource to support a substantially larger Phase II expansion. A 77,000 m infill and expansion drill program is ongoing and once completed, the Company plans to issue an updated mineral resource and reserve statement and feasibility study, as part of this Phase II expansion. It is expected that the studies will be completed in H1-2023 to be followed by a production decision.

Orezone is led by an experienced team focused on social responsibility and sustainability with a proven track record in project construction and operations, financings, capital markets and M&A.

