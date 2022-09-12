New York, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hair Styling Tools Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319251/?utm_source=GNW





The global hair styling tools market is expected to grow from $26.21 billion in 2021 to $27.47 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.80%. The hair styling tools market is expected to grow to $33.49 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.08%.



The hair styling tools market consists of sales of hair styling tools and equipments by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to change the shape or texture of hair, or to do a hairstyle in place. Hairdressing may additionally include the use of products to enhance shine, curl, texture, volume, or hold to a selected style.



The main types of hair styling tools are manual and electric.The manual hair styling tools operated by hand power rather than electric power.



Manual hair styling tools include brushes, scissors, straighteners, and others.The various hair styling tools includes hair dryers, hair curlers and rollers, hair straighteners, hair styling brushes and combs and others (hair scalp massager) which are sold through channels such as hypermarkets and supermarkets, specialty stores, online channels and others (salons, departmental stores).



The styling tools are have household application and commercial application.



North America was the largest region in the hair styling tools market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the hair styling tools market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The hair styling tools market research report covers hair styling tools market statistics, including hair styling tools industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a hair styling tools market share, detailed hair styling tools market segments, market trends and opportunities.



The growing need of grooming among the global population is expected to drive the growth of the hair styling tools market.Grooming refers to the practice of cleaning and maintaining body parts offering a good appearance.



The grooming need among the global population is growing due to increasing beauty and health awareness among people, confidence-boosting, self-care, fashion trends, and others creating a significant demand for hair styling tools.The hair styling tools include hairdryers, hair straighteners, hair curlers, and various other products that add texture and volume to the hair, resulting in the best grooming.



For instance, according to a survey commissioned by a provider of science-backed and data-driven male grooming advice Prim & Prep in 2022, a broad majority of men care about poor grooming habits and want to do it properly.More than 3/4th (76%) of men spend time grooming to take pride in their appearance.



The survey results show that personal appearance and hygiene are primarily performed for self-respect. This indicates that the need for grooming is increasing, thus, will drive the growth of the hair styling tools market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the hair styling tools market.The market is witnessing the incorporation of advanced technologies in hair styling tools such as innovative hair straightening brushes that provide natural hair straightening functions with maximum output and no risk of damage to the hair.



These products offer benefits such as multiple use cases, reduced heat damage, and include an attractive design.Key companies with these products can attract new customers and increase sales.



For instance, in September 2021, Shark Ninja, a US-based company offering hair care products introduced a new Shark HyperAIR™ Hair Dryer, an ultra-fast drying tool with no heat damage and styles for all hair types.



In February 2022, Honasa Consumer Pvt Ltd, an India-based company offering hair care products announced the acquisition of BBLUNT, for ?138 crore ($17.6 million). Under this deal, Honasa will acquire BBLUNT’s hair color, hairstyling segment and BBLUNT salons. BBLUNT is an India-based company offering hair care and styling products.



The countries covered in the hair styling tools market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

