Netherlands B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook: Sector to Reach $41.7 Billion in 2022 with a 17.23% CAGR

The Q2 2022 B2C Ecommerce Survey, the market in the Netherlands is expected to grow by 17.23% on an annual basis to reach US$41,700.2 million in 2022.
The medium to the long-term growth story of the B2C Ecommerce industry in the Netherlands promises to be attractive. The B2C Ecommerce is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 11.49% during 2022-2026. The country's B2C Ecommerce Gross Merchandise Value will increase from US$35,571.4 million in 2021 to US$64,422.3 million by 2026.
This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of B2C ecommerce market dynamics, covering over 100 KPIs in the Netherlands. It details market opportunities across key B2C verticals - Retail Shopping, Travel & Hospitality, Online Food Service, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Wellness, and Technology Products and Services. It provides market share by key players across key verticals and sales channels (Platform to Consumer, Direct to Consumer, Consumer to Consumer). In addition, it provides spending patterns by payment instruments along with a snapshot of consumer behaviour in the Netherlands.
The report also covers niche trends such as market size by live streaming engagement model and cross-border purchases. It also covers ecommerce spend share by operating systems, devices (mobile vs. desktop) and cities.
In addition to detailed data-centric analysis, this report provides analyst commentary on key trends, drivers, strategies, and innovations in the B2C ecommerce industry in the Netherlands.
Scope
Netherlands B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
- Gross Merchandise Volume Trend Analysis
Netherlands User Statistics and Ratios of Key Performance Indicators
- User Statistics
- Card Abandonment Rate and Product Return Rate
- B2C Ecommerce Per Capita and GDP Per Capita
- GDP Per Capita Trend Analysis
Netherlands B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players
- Netherlands Retail Shopping Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players
- Netherlands Travel Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players
- Netherlands Food Service Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players
Netherlands B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by B2C Ecommerce Segments (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)
- Retail Shopping ( breakdown by clothing, footwear & accessories, health, beauty and personal care, food & beverage, appliances and electronics, home improvement, books, music & video, toys & hobby, auto)
- Travel and Hospitality (breakdown by air travel, train & bus, taxi service, hotels & resorts)
- Online Food Service (breakdown by aggregators, direct to consumer)
- Media and Entertainment (breakdown by streaming services, movies & events, theme parks & gaming)
- Healthcare and Wellness
- Technology Products and Services
- Other segments
Netherlands B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Shopping Sales Channel
- Platform to Consumer
- Direct to Consumer
- Consumer to Consumer
Netherlands B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel
- Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel
- Aggregator App - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Direct to Consumer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
Netherlands B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Online Food Service Sales Channel
- Aggregator App
- Direct to Consumer
Netherlands B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Engagement Model (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)
- Website Based
- Live Streaming
Netherlands B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Location (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)
- Cross Border
- Domestic
Netherlands B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Device (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)
- Mobile
- Desktop
Netherlands B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Operating System
- iOS/macOS
- Android
- Other Operating Systems
Netherlands B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by City
- Tier 1
- Tier 2
- Tier 3
Netherlands B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)
- Credit Card
- Debit Card
- Bank Transfer
- Prepaid Card
- Digital & Mobile Wallet
- Cash
- Other Digital Payment
Netherlands B2C Ecommerce Consumer Demographics
- Market Share by Age Group
- Market Share by Income Level
- Market Share by Gender
Companies Mentioned
- Albert Heijn
- bol.com
- Coolblue
- Wehkamp
- Zalando
- Deliveroo
- Jumbo Extra
- Just Eat Takeaway
- Thuisbezorgd
- Uber Eats
- Bolt
- CityMapper
- NextPax
- Tiqets
- Uber
