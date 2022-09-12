Brazil Lawn Mower Market Analysis Report 2022-2027 - Husqvarna and Grasshopper Mowers are Trying to Build Strategic Partnerships with Distributors Such as Crown

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Lawn Mower (Robotic Walk behind Ride on) Market Overview 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Brazil lawn mower market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.98% during the forecast period of 2022F-2027F.

Brazil is one of the fastest-growing developing nations in the world and there are many construction activities in these regions that require high greenery in those places to comply with government standards, which drives the growth of the lawn mower industry there. Brazil has the best climatic conditions for gardening and lawn care, which is the major factor driving growth in that region.

The ride-on segment accounts for a majority share of more than 77%, while robotic lawn mowers are expected to have a good growth rate due to increasing awareness about IoT-enabled technology and combining it with AI (artificial intelligence), which could lead to the prominent shift in the region from gas-powered ones to environment-friendly ones.



The growing demands and trends of maintaining the lawns and backyards of houses, along with measures for backyard beautification, are expected to stimulate the market's growth. Brazil is the region with a majority of the market share in the Latin America region owing to increased gardening activities in the country, especially after the COVID pandemic, because the majority of the people were in home seclusion and they developed an increased interest in gardening activities during those times.

In the Brazil region, dealers, distributors, and vendors are coming up with innovative marketing models to fuel the growth opportunities for the lawn mower market. Many global companies like Husqvarna and Grasshopper mowers are trying to build strategic partnerships with distributors such as Crown lawn and garden equipment to accelerate their growth and provide them with newer models as soon as they are launched in the global market.

Moreover, Briggs and Stratton, which is a world leader in lawn mowers, acquired Brudden Equipment, one of the leading companies for lawn mowers in Brazil, and it offers more innovative and cheaper options than the individual company by utilising its network with its own company's products.



The residential sector is anticipated to have a higher market share of more than 68% during the forecast period due to the majority of the population residing in urban areas with smaller lawns but with a high need to maintain these lawns. Professional landscaping services are highly adopted in the commercial sector due to the busy schedules of people in that region. On the other hand, increasing awareness of the need to maintain public infrastructure, such as parks, schools, and gardens, etc., is expected to create demand for landscaping services in the region.



Increasing awareness about carbon emissions and pollution by gas-powered lawn mowers has driven the growth of electricity and battery-powered ones. Gas-powered lawn mowers have a higher market share owing to their better properties that are suited for larger commercial lawns. The rear-wheel drive (RWD) segment is estimated to dominate the market for lawn mowers by holding a higher market share during the forecast period.



Due to the traction and pristine performance of the rear-wheel drive type, it is estimated to witness significant growth by 2027. Based on market division by blade types, there are four segments that are cylinder blade, standard blade, mulching blade, and lifting blade. Due to more curvature of the blade and increased cutting edge, the mulching blade provides an effective cut, plus they mulch grass clippings, which then acts as manure to enrich soil nutrients to enhance better growth. This leads to this segment's better growth rate and high market share among the other blade types.



The economic slowdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in reduced spending on lawn equipment by homeowners and commercial users, especially during the initial phase of the pandemic. But as all the population of the world was in home isolation, it led to an increase in gardening activities in the residential segment among people.

The disrupted supply chain and dearth of raw materials needed for manufacturing lawn mowers led to a decrease in the production of lawn mowers, which negatively impacted the market.

Brazil has very little manufacturing of these lawn mowers but they import them on a large scale from global companies, which affected them heavily during the pandemic as even though the demand was high, supply was not enough, leading to the demand-supply gap. However, the market is forecasted to be at a similar level to pre-pandemic times soon.

Aspects covered in this report

Brazil lawn mowers market with its value and forecast along with its segments

Various drivers and challenges

On-going trends and developments

Five force models.

Top-profiled companies

Strategic recommendation

Considered in this report:

Geography: Brazil

Historical year: 2016

Base year: 2021

Estimated year:2022

Forecast year: 2027

By Product type

Walk behind lawn mowers

Ride-on lawn mowers

Robotic lawn mowers

By End-User type

Residential

Professional Landscaping services

Golf Courses

Government and others

By the Fuel type

Manual-powered

Gas-powered

Propane-powered

Electric corded

Electric-cordless

By Drive type

All wheel drive (AWD)

Front wheel drive (FWD)

Rear wheel drive (RWD)

By Blade type

Cylinder Blade

Standard Blade

Mulching Blade

Others (Lifting Blade)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r3c0mp