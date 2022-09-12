New York, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aircraft Nacelle And Thrust Reverser Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319248/?utm_source=GNW





The global aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market is expected to grow from $2.50 billion in 2021 to $2.65 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.85%. The aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market is expected to reach $3.57 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.73%.



The aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market consist of sales of aircraft nacelle and thrust reversers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the parts of an aircraft used for vital operations.An aircraft nacelle is a covering of an engine including a generator, low- and high-speed shafts, gearbox, brake, and control electronics.



A thrust reverser is a vital component of many aircraft that enables faster landing deceleration and is a part of the nacelle system that assists the aircraft in slowing down after touchdown by operating against the aircraft’s forward motion helping in reducing brake wear for shorter landing distances.



The main types of materials used for aircraft nacelle and thrust reversers are aluminum alloys, titanium alloys, composites, nickel chromium and stainless steel.The aluminum alloys offer high processability, predominantly anti-erosion, high specific strength, increased conductivity, and eco-friendly nature enabling the strength of aircraft components.



The engine types in aircraft nacelle and thrust reversers includes turbofan, turboprop, turbojet and piston and have application in OEMs and maintenance and repairs and operations (MRO).



North America was the largest region in the aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market in 2021. The regions covered in the aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increase in the aircraft purchases is expected to contribute to the growth of the aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market.The growth of the aviation industry due to the rapid global transportation network, economic growth, creation of jobs, rising income, and facilitation of international trade and tourism has led to the increase in the purchase of aircraft by organizations driving the demand for aircraft nacelle and thrust reversers as these are essential components supporting critical functions of aircraft that are manufactured.



For instance, in June 2021, United Airlines, a US-based major airline company announced the largest order for the 270 narrow-body jets.The order worth $30 billion was the largest in the industry by a single airline company in over a decade.



The company is relying on a domestic travel boom and demand for premium tickets.This will create around 25,000 jobs over the next few years.



In addition, in June 2022, Air India, an Indian flag carrier said to be considering ordering 300 narrow-body jets, one of the largest orders in commercial aviation history. The order is worth $40.5 billion. Thus, the increased aircraft purchases will drive the growth of the aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market.



The strategic partnership is a key trend gaining popularity in the aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market.Key players are entering into partnerships to create synergy by leveraging each other’s expertise, resources, and technologies as well as expanding their product and market reach.



The partnerships are also focused on enhancing aftermarket capabilities and services for aircraft nacelle and thrust reversers, resulting in a better customer experience. For instance, in April 2022, Boeing Global Services Inc., a US-based company offering a comprehensive portfolio of aviation products, solutions, and services partnered with Spirit AeroSystems Inc., a US-based aerospace company manufacturing aerostructures. The partnership aims to integrate aftermarket resources, enhancing the MRO footprint in support of nacelle and flight control repairs for the global 737 MAX fleet. The deal will provide Boeing with a stronger MRO footprint for nacelle and flight control surface removals, integrating Boeing’s largest asset portfolio with Spirit AeroSystems’ hands-on repair expertise. In addition, in June 2021, Spirit AeroSystems Inc., a US-based aerospace company manufacturing aerostructures made an exclusive agreement with a UK-based aero-engine manufacturing company Rolls-Royce, to develop next-generation slim-line nacelles for Rolls-Royce’s newest engine, the Pearl 10X. The slim-line nacelles enhance laminar flow to improve aircraft performance and acoustic impedance.



In October 2020, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., a US-based aerospace company offering aerostructures for commercial airplanes, defense platforms, and business/regional jets, acquired the select assets of Bombardier aerostructures and aftermarket services businesses, for $275 million. This acquisition adds engineering, innovation, and advanced composites capabilities to Spirit AeroSystems. Spirit AeroSystems also gains the whole work package for the A220 wing manufacturing technologies and processes, that are critical for the development of next-generation aircraft and doubles its global aftermarket services business. Bombardier is a Canada-based aerospace company manufacturing and servicing the world’s most exceptional business jets.



The countries covered in the aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

