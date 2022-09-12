Japan Lawn Mower Market Report 2022: Historical Data for 2016, Forecasts 2022-2027 with 2021 as the Base Year

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Lawn Mower (Robotic Walk behind Ride on) Market Overview 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Japanese lawn mower market is forecasted to increase with a compound annual growth rate of 7.36% during the predicted years of 2022F-2027F

The lawn mower market is increasing at a rapid pace after the pandemic, with an increase in gardening activities being undertaken by people due to home seclusion and work from home culture, due to which the majority of people worked at their houses only due to social distancing norms.

The market is segregated into three types based on product types, which are walk-behind lawn mowers, ride-on lawn mowers, and robotic lawn mowers. Walk-behind lawn mowers are the simplest structures that require the presence of a human entity to exert push in one form or another in various kinds of walk-behind lawn mowers, such as push mowers and self-propelled mowers.

Ride-on lawn mowers are used in commercial applications such as professional landscaping services, golf courses, and other commercial properties. There are more than 2500 golf courses in Japan, and apart from that, there are hundreds of driving ranges found across the country for golf lovers to practice, which drives the growth of ride-on lawn mowers.

The country is home to customers with a high affinity for technology and innovative products. This has led to the increased adoption of robotic lawn mowers in Japan. Based on end-user types, the market is divided into residential, professional landscaping services, golf courses, government, and other segments.

The residential segment accounts for the majority share of growth owing to rapid urbanisation and the requirement of lawn mowers for smaller lawns in residential urban areas. In the commercial segment, acres and acres of lawns are to be maintained, involving the maintenance of large garden spaces by the professionals engaged in landscaping services. Understandably, it is a bigger contract in keeping with the client's extensive needs.



Gas-powered lawn mowers occupy the highest market share, followed by manual-powered lawn mowers. The growth rate of electric ones is increasing owing to environmental damage being caused by emissions from gas-powered lawn mowers. Electric lawn mowers are also considered environmentally friendly until and unless electricity is obtained from renewable sources and the batteries used in cordless ones are disposed of correctly or reused.

On the basis of drive types, rear-wheel drives are expected to have the best growth rate and majority share, as they are the only ones used in the walk-behind segment until now, and they have a cost lying in between FWDs and AWDs with the added advantages of cutting more evenly and better traction on uneven grounds.

The market is segmented into cylinder blades, mulching blades, standard blades, and lifting blades based on blade types. Mulching blades have added advantages over standard blades, which have led to an increase in market share for mulching blades with a decrease in standard blades' market share.



Japan occupies a major share in the world market in exports of these lawn mowers and their parts, especially to North American regions like the United States and Canada, where there is a huge demand for these lawn mowers as the garden equipment tool market there is well established.

Moreover, the European region also relies on imports from Japanese companies like Kaaz Corporation in Japan, which manufactures various lawn mower parts, of which more than 90% are exported to European countries, which are further assembled there due to increased adoption of gardening and lawn maintenance activities among the people of Europe, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recent developments from Japanese manufacturers also show the reliance of external markets on Japanese companies, such as Kaaz Corporation, known for lawn mowers that keep most of the U.K.'s Premier League soccer fields pristine, is testing a prototype for a low-emission engine in response to increased eco-awareness across Europe.

Aspects covered in this report

Japan lawn mowers market with its value and forecast along with its segments

Various drivers and challenges

On-going trends and developments

Five force models.

Top-profiled companies

Strategic recommendation

Considered in this report

Geography: Japan

Historical year: 2016

Base year: 2021

Estimated year:2022

Forecast year: 2027

By Product type

Walk behind lawn mowers

Ride-on lawn mowers

Robotic lawn mowers

By End-User type

Residential

Professional Landscaping services

Golf Courses

Government and others

By Fuel type

Manual-powered

Gas-powered

Propane-powered

Electric corded

Electric-cordless

By Drive type

All wheel drive (AWD)

Front wheel drive (FWD)

Rear wheel drive (RWD)

By Blade type

Cylinder Blade

Standard Blade

Mulching Blade

Others (Lifting Blade)

