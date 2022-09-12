Newly Released JumpCloud for MSPs™ Empowers Managed Service Providers to Modernize and Accelerate Growth

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Directory Platform™ provider JumpCloud Inc. today announced the launch of JumpCloud for MSPs™ , a comprehensive product that solves the biggest challenges and business imperatives for managed service providers (MSPs). JumpCloud for MSPs is designed for the contemporary IT environment: identity-centric, cloud native, and vendor agnostic. At the heart of JumpCloud for MSPs is JumpCloud’s Multi-Tenant Portal (MTP), a purpose-built solution that enables MSPs to manage all of their clients from a single pane of glass. With this new offering, JumpCloud partners will be able to:



Improve efficiency and security by unifying core management capabilities

Increase margins and lower costs with a unified platform and partner program pricing, with Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) 6x less than piecemealed solutions

Increase customer satisfaction and ease of use with a platform that reduces tech sprawl and unifies point solutions into a modern Open Directory Platform



“IT currently relies on multiple vendors to help users access resources from anywhere, on any device — and at any time,” said Antonio Wint, CEO, Syn Ack Fin. “JumpCloud’s platform approach helps MSPs and their customers solve this foundational challenge. JumpCloud for MSPs delivers a single pane of glass to manage multiple accounts with ease. And the revamped partner program removes friction from every part of my experience, ultimately delivering greater value to my customers as well as greater returns to my business.”

MSPs have been faced with increasing complexity, business friction, and squeezed margins that have sprung from patchworked “solutions” cobbled over years of rapid tech change. They have tried to consume the explosion of point products that are individually unable to solve for device, identity, and access needs. Additionally, they leverage flawed password management approaches that rely on human intervention – leaving gaping security holes. JumpCloud for MSPs addresses these pressures and shortcomings directly with:

A powerful MTP that centralizes the control and management of multiple organizations from one dashboard

Professional Service Automation (PSA) billing and ticketing integrations

A single pane of glass for alerts

User management controls

Centralized billing capabilities

A partner program that offers marketing collateral, sales support, premium support, and special pricing specifically for MSPs

“We heard from hundreds of MSPs around the world that they wanted a solution that will help them improve and maintain the security of their customers, designed with MSPs in mind,” said Antoine Jebara, general manager of MSP products, JumpCloud. “MSPs said they wanted us to rethink how we engage them at every business level. JumpCloud for MSPs addresses fundamental concerns for our MSP partners from onboarding to billing to password management and everything in between. This empowers MSPs to reduce their operating costs, increase their margins, and improve their security. With JumpCloud, our partners can fill gaps in their tech stack and add critical new functionality without having to rip and replace any solution that is currently in place.”

“As we work to improve efficiency and security, JumpCloud is helping us blaze trails for our clients and keep up with the ever-advancing industry,” said Brenley Veater, director of cybersecurity, Cingo Solutions. “The Multi-Tenant Portal helped us improve security and efficiency with a one-stop page for all expired passwords. Before this, security analysts would have to manually go through every client portal and write down expired passwords and contact the users. JumpCloud has made what was a 2-3 hours process instantaneous. The thing we love most about partnering with JumpCloud is their ability to make our requests and feedback a reality. JumpCloud for MSPs is a great example of how JumpCloud is constantly working to streamline and adapt processes.”

Alongside the launch of JumpCloud for MSPs, the company also announced the launch of JumpCloud Password Manager™ to enhance and strengthen password management for customers and MSPs. The JumpCloud Password Manager gives IT admins and MSPs better controls, and enables users to easily manage passwords and collaborate across multiple users and groups without compromising security. With JumpCloud Password Manager, IT admins and MSPs can rest assured that all users can securely access critical resources, while reducing the overhead of forgotten passwords, security risks, and lockouts. Click here to learn more about JumpCloud Password Manager.

Try JumpCloud for MSPs Now

MSPs can create a free account and immediately gain access to the MTP and all other features included in JumpCloud for MSPs here .

Additional Resources for IT Admins

The Path to Zero Trust With JumpCloud , an infographic showing how JumpCloud offers the path of least resistance toward Zero Trust implementation — without invoices from multiple vendors.

, an infographic showing how JumpCloud offers the path of least resistance toward Zero Trust implementation — without invoices from multiple vendors. Zero Trust Security for MSPs , a guide on how to build a Zero Trust roadmap that benefits you and your clients.

, a guide on how to build a Zero Trust roadmap that benefits you and your clients. Zero Trust Demystified , a small to medium-sized enterprise’s guide to Zero Trust and actionable tips for successful implementation.



About JumpCloud

The JumpCloud Open Directory Platform™ helps IT teams Make (Remote) Work Happen™ by centralizing management of user identities and devices, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt Zero Trust security models. JumpCloud® has a global user base of more than 180,000 organizations, with more than 5,000 paying customers including Cars.com, GoFundMe, Grab, ClassPass, Uplight, Beyond Finance, and Foursquare. JumpCloud has raised over $400M from world-class investors including Sapphire Ventures, General Atlantic, Sands Capital, Atlassian, and CrowdStrike.

A graphic accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9476c541-a28b-4b1a-8647-539a485e6f48